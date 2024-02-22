E3 Saxo Classic 2024
|Date
|March 22, 2024
|Length
|207 kilometres
|Start location
|Harelbeke
|Start time
|11:10 CET
|Finish location
|Harelbeke
|Estimated finish time
|17:00 CET
|Category
|Men's WorldTour
E3 Saxo Classic: Mathieu van der Poel takes stunning solo win
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) won the first head to head battle of 2024 with Wout Van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), attacking on the Paterberg with 43km to go and then holding off Van Aert in a pursuit match to the finish.
Van Aert crashed on the Paterberg as Van der Poel attacked but still tried to close the gap, only to blow-up in the final ten kilometres and be caught by Jasper Stuyven (Lidl-Trek) who finished second.
Van der Poel finished 1:31 ahead of Stuyven and Van Aert, indicating that he is already on form for the 2024 cobbled Classics, despite this being just his second day of racing.
“I’m super happy. I didn’t expect it. I thought I needed a few more races to get to this level,” Van der Poel said after the finish.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
