E3 Saxo Classic 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date March 22, 2024 Length 207 kilometres Start location Harelbeke Start time 11:10 CET Finish location Harelbeke Estimated finish time 17:00 CET Category Men's WorldTour

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) won the first head to head battle of 2024 with Wout Van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), attacking on the Paterberg with 43km to go and then holding off Van Aert in a pursuit match to the finish.

Van Aert crashed on the Paterberg as Van der Poel attacked but still tried to close the gap, only to blow-up in the final ten kilometres and be caught by Jasper Stuyven (Lidl-Trek) who finished second.

Van der Poel finished 1:31 ahead of Stuyven and Van Aert, indicating that he is already on form for the 2024 cobbled Classics, despite this being just his second day of racing.

“I’m super happy. I didn’t expect it. I thought I needed a few more races to get to this level,” Van der Poel said after the finish.

