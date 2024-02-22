E3 Saxo Classic 2024

Race-homes
By published
Jump to:

HARELBEKE BELGIUM MARCH 22 Mathieu van der Poel of The Netherlands and Team Alpecin Deceuninck celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 67th E3 Saxo Bank Classic Harelbeke 2024 a 2076km one day race from Harelbeke to Harelbeke UCIWT on March 22 2024 in Harelbeke Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mathieu van der Poel we salute you (Image credit: Getty Images)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
DateMarch 22, 2024
Length207 kilometres
Start locationHarelbeke
Start time11:10 CET
Finish locationHarelbeke
Estimated finish time17:00 CET
CategoryMen's WorldTour

E3 Saxo Classic: Mathieu van der Poel takes stunning solo win

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) won the first head to head battle of 2024 with Wout Van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), attacking on the Paterberg with 43km to go and then holding off Van Aert in a pursuit match to the finish. 

Van Aert crashed on the Paterberg as Van der Poel attacked but still tried to close the gap, only to blow-up in the final ten kilometres and be caught by Jasper Stuyven (Lidl-Trek) who finished second. 

Van der Poel  finished 1:31 ahead of Stuyven and Van Aert, indicating that he is already on form for the 2024 cobbled Classics, despite this being just his second day of racing. 

“I’m super happy. I didn’t expect it. I thought I needed a few more races to get to this level,”  Van der Poel said after the finish.

Full report | As it happened

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.