Live coverage
E3 Saxo Classic live - Van der Poel and Van Aert face off for the first time
All the action from the 207.6km 'mini Tour of Flanders'
We are racing in Flanders fr the 2024 E3 Saxo Classic!
The official start has just been given and the racing can begin.
Also, in the news room today... We looked at how altitude training has changed in the last couple of decades and how it has gone from Team Sky's 'marginal gains' to the norm and how Van Aert has been using it to prepare for the Classics... Jst click the link below...
>>> From Team Sky to Wout van Aert - how altitude training revolutionised preparation for the Classics
But, of course, almost all the headlines have been bossed by Van der Poel and Van Aert locking horns for the first time on the road this season.
We've gone into the rivalry of these two amazing riders for you to have a read. Just click the link below...
>>> Rivalry without end - Van der Poel and Van Aert's duel sets tone for cobbled Classics
The race is 207.6km and takes on some of Flanders' most famous cobbled climbs. Including the Oude Kwaremont, Paterberg and Taaienberg.
Unsurprisingly, with all these well-known ascents, this race is known as the 'baby Tour of Flanders'... Or 'Mini Ronde van Vlaanderen' if you want to sound local.
Today should be a brilliant race with some incredible riders set to battle it out.
Of course, the main headline is the first clash between Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Wout Van Aert (Visma-Lease-a-Bike) on the road in 2024.
However, that will not be the only story told at this year's race. An on-form Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) may have something to say.
Not to mention American superstar and Paris-Nice winner, Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease-a-Bike), giving Van Aert an extra help as he is missing Laporte today.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2024 E3 Saxo Classic!
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
E3 Saxo Classic live - Van der Poel and Van Aert face off for the first timeAll the action from the 207.6km 'mini Tour of Flanders'
-
How to watch the E3 Saxo Classic 2024Watch the latest cobbled showdown between Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel
-
Gent-Wevelgem 2024 - Analysing the contendersCan Balsamo and Philipsen continue the win roll? Cyclingnews highlights the favourites at the one-day classic
-
Peter Sagan confident he will be back to training 15 days after latest heart ‘pit stop’'I feel very well following the quick pit stop my heart needed' says Sagan after second surgery during build to Olympics
-
Sebastian Berwick enjoying road less travelled with Caja Rural-Seguros RGAYoung Australian form-building at Volta a Catalunya for top team priority of Itzulia-Basque Country
-
Kool comes up short in Classic Brugge-De Panne sprint despite polished lead-out'We don't come for second places' says Kool as new-look sprint train still without victory
-
Wout van Aert without Laporte in E3 Saxo Classic title defenseBelgian completes Spring Classics altitude training
-
From cyclocross to Spring Classics - Fem van Empel debuts at Gent-Wevelgem'I am curious to see where I am in my first race of the year' says Visma-Lease a Bike contender
-
'Consistency is the key' - Esteban Chaves plays the long game in hunt for renewed successColombian defiant and upbeat despite UAE domination at Volta a Catalunya