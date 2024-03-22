E3 Saxo Classic live - Van der Poel and Van Aert face off for the first time

Refresh

We are racing in Flanders fr the 2024 E3 Saxo Classic! The official start has just been given and the racing can begin.

Also, in the news room today... We looked at how altitude training has changed in the last couple of decades and how it has gone from Team Sky's 'marginal gains' to the norm and how Van Aert has been using it to prepare for the Classics... Jst click the link below... >>> From Team Sky to Wout van Aert - how altitude training revolutionised preparation for the Classics

But, of course, almost all the headlines have been bossed by Van der Poel and Van Aert locking horns for the first time on the road this season. We've gone into the rivalry of these two amazing riders for you to have a read. Just click the link below... >>> Rivalry without end - Van der Poel and Van Aert's duel sets tone for cobbled Classics

The race is 207.6km and takes on some of Flanders' most famous cobbled climbs. Including the Oude Kwaremont, Paterberg and Taaienberg. Unsurprisingly, with all these well-known ascents, this race is known as the 'baby Tour of Flanders'... Or 'Mini Ronde van Vlaanderen' if you want to sound local.

Today should be a brilliant race with some incredible riders set to battle it out. Of course, the main headline is the first clash between Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Wout Van Aert (Visma-Lease-a-Bike) on the road in 2024. However, that will not be the only story told at this year's race. An on-form Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) may have something to say. Not to mention American superstar and Paris-Nice winner, Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease-a-Bike), giving Van Aert an extra help as he is missing Laporte today.