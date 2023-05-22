Swipe to scroll horizontally Clásica San Sebastián 2023 overview Date July 29, 2023 Distance 230.3km Start/Finish location Donostia/San Sebastián Edition 43rd Previous edition 2022 Clasica San Sebastian Previous winner Remco Evenepoel Start time 11:07 CEDT Estimated finish 16:50 CEDT

Clasica San Sebastian: Remco Evenepoel on the podium after winning the 2022 Donostia Klasikoa (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

After a dramatic Tour de France where Jonas Vingegaard claimed a second dominant victory in Paris, the WorldTour resumes in Spain with the Clásica San Sebastián or, in the Basque language, the Donostiako Klasikoa.

The race started in 1981 in the city known by both San Sebastián and Donostia in the Basque Country along the Bay of Biscay near the French border. The city recently hosted the finish of stage 2 of the Tour de France.

Known for its technical, twisting, hilly terrain, the Klasikoa favours the climbers and puncheurs. The main obstacle is the infamous Jaizkibel climb but there is hardly an easy kilometre in the race. While this climb is the longest at 7.9km, the Erlaitz is the steepest at an average 10.6%.

As such, the race is almost always won by a strong climber, with past champions including Miguel Indurain, Lance Armstrong, Davide Rebellin, Laurent Jalabert, Alejandro Valverde, Philippe Gilbert, Adam Yates, Bauke Mollema and Michal Kwiatkowski.

Clásica San Sebastián route

Image 1 of 2 Profile for the 2023 edition of Donostia-San Sebastian Klasikoa (Image credit: Klasikoa.eus) Profile of the final climb (Image credit: Klasikoa.eus)

This year's edition of the Klasikoa has changed somewhat, with seven classified climbs.

The riders have an earlier challenge in this year's race, which skips the portion of the course along the Bay of Biscay after the unclassified kicker at Zudugarai, heading instead toward Meaga where riders will head over the category 3 ascent then head toward two climbs in Iturburu and Alkiza.

The Jaizkibel, which also featured in the Tour de France stage, comes much earlier this year at kilometre 136 compared to 160km in last year. As usual, the Jaizkibel is followed closely by the steep category 1 Erlaitz climb (4km at 10.4%).

From there, riders head back to San Sebastián and face a longer circuit, heading over the 4.1km long Mendizorrotz, then hit another sprint in Usurbil before heading over the usual finishing climb, the Murgil Tontorra (2.1km at 9.8%) with even steeper grades before the summit with 8km to go before the finish in San Sebastián.

Clásica San Sebastián contenders

World Champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quickstep) returns to the site of his 2022 and 2019 triumphs for his last dash in the rainbow bands before his title defence in Glasgow. He'll likely have 2018 winner Julian Alaphilippe at his side.

Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost), the winner in 2021, is slated to return after his successful Tour de France. Other contenders include Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroën), Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar), Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech), Rui Costa (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), and Tour de France stage winner in San Sebastián, Victor Lafay (Cofidis).

Clásica San Sebastián start list

Data powered by First Cycling