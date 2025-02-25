Swipe to scroll horizontally Classic Brugge-De Panne Women 2025 overview Date March 27, 2024 Start location Brugge Finish location De Panne Distance 153.7km Previous edition 2024 Classic Brugge-De Panne Women Previous winner Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek

Elisa Balsamo celebrates winning 2024 Classic Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Classic Brugge-De Panne Women information

The Classic Brugge-De Panne Women returns for an eighth edition in 2025, the Women's WorldTour one-day race scheduled for March 27, one day after the men's race. The cobbled Classic has become a showcase for top sprinters with its Flemish profile.

The men's event began in 1977 as a three-day stage race. It then added the Women’s WorldTour race in 2018, and that same year transformed the men’s contest to a one-day race as well. The two races continue on back-to-back mid-week dates, sharing the same start and finish lines, but different routes in between.

Classic Brugge-De Panne Women marks a series of three big one-day races in Belgium, leading to Gent-Wevelgem and Tour of Flanders. It is the fifth event of the Spring Classics, following directly after the inaugural Milano-San Remo Donne.

Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) won the race for a second time in 2024, taking the sprint ahead of Charlotte Kool (DSM-Firmenich Post NL) and Daria Pikulik (Human Powered Health). However, a bunch sprint is not always the case, as the year before Pfeiffer Georgi (Team DSM) carried a 1:10 margin across the line to a chase group of five riders, led by Balsamo for second place.

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our 2025 Spring Classics coverage. Don't miss any of the breaking news, reports, and analysis from all the Cobbled Classics from Opening Weekend to Paris-Roubaix. Find out more

Classic Brugge-De Panne Women route

Image 1 of 1 2025 route for Classic Brugge-De Panne Women (Image credit: Golazo)

Classic Brugge-De Panne returns with a traditional start from Markt Brugge and the finish circuits in De Panne. In between, flat roads prevail with no categorised climbs for the 153.7km battle of sprinters.

After the start in Brugge, the peloton will race through Aartrijke, Koekelare, Zande, Ramskapelie, and then after Adinkerke, will tackle a local circuit of 43.9km, completed twice.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Classic Brugge-De Panne Women start list

To be announced

Classic Brugge-De Panne Women teams