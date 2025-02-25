Classic Brugge-De Panne Women 2025
|Date
|March 27, 2024
|Start location
|Brugge
|Finish location
|De Panne
|Distance
|153.7km
|Previous edition
|2024 Classic Brugge-De Panne Women
|Previous winner
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek
Classic Brugge-De Panne Women information
The Classic Brugge-De Panne Women returns for an eighth edition in 2025, the Women's WorldTour one-day race scheduled for March 27, one day after the men's race. The cobbled Classic has become a showcase for top sprinters with its Flemish profile.
The men's event began in 1977 as a three-day stage race. It then added the Women’s WorldTour race in 2018, and that same year transformed the men’s contest to a one-day race as well. The two races continue on back-to-back mid-week dates, sharing the same start and finish lines, but different routes in between.
Classic Brugge-De Panne Women marks a series of three big one-day races in Belgium, leading to Gent-Wevelgem and Tour of Flanders. It is the fifth event of the Spring Classics, following directly after the inaugural Milano-San Remo Donne.
Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) won the race for a second time in 2024, taking the sprint ahead of Charlotte Kool (DSM-Firmenich Post NL) and Daria Pikulik (Human Powered Health). However, a bunch sprint is not always the case, as the year before Pfeiffer Georgi (Team DSM) carried a 1:10 margin across the line to a chase group of five riders, led by Balsamo for second place.
Classic Brugge-De Panne Women route
Classic Brugge-De Panne returns with a traditional start from Markt Brugge and the finish circuits in De Panne. In between, flat roads prevail with no categorised climbs for the 153.7km battle of sprinters.
After the start in Brugge, the peloton will race through Aartrijke, Koekelare, Zande, Ramskapelie, and then after Adinkerke, will tackle a local circuit of 43.9km, completed twice.
Classic Brugge-De Panne Women start list
To be announced
Classic Brugge-De Panne Women teams
- AG Insurance-Soudal
- Canyon-Sram zondacrypto
- Ceratizit Pro Cycling Team
- FDJ-Suez
- Fenix-Deceuninck
- Human Powered Health
- Lidl-Trek
- Liv-AlUla -Jayco
- Movistar
- Roland
- Picnic-PostNL
- SD Worx-Protime
- Visma-Lease A Bike
- UAE Team AFQ
- Uno-X Mobility
- Coop - Repsol
- Velopro Alphamotorhomes
- DD Group Pro Cycling Team
- Lotto Ladies
- Volkerwessels Women’s Pro Cycling
- St.Michel Preference Home Auber93
- Cofidis Women Team
- Arkea B&B Hotels Women
