Swipe to scroll horizontally Challenge Mallorca 2025 Overview Date January 29 - February 2, 2025 Distance - Location Mallorca, Spain Category Europe Tour Previous edition winnner Various

Simon Carr was a winner at the Trofeo Calvia during the 2024 Challenge Mallorca (Image credit: Getty Images)

Challenge Mallorca 2025 Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Race January 29 Trofeo Calvià January 30 Trofeo Ses Salines January 31 Trofeo Serra Tramuntana February 1 Trofeo Andratx - Pollença February 2 Trofeo Palma

How to watch the Challenge Mallorca 2025

The 2025 Challenge Mallorca will be streamed for free in Spain by public broadcaster RTVE Play. If you live in Spain but are on holiday when the races are on, then you can use a VPN such as NordVPN to watch all the action.

In the UK, Discovery+ will be your port of call to watch the 2025 Challenge Mallorca. A subscription to the streaming service will set you back £6.99 per month.

In the USA, you can watch the 2025 Challenge Mallorca on FloBikes, which costs $29.99 per month or $149.99 for an annual plan. Max is also airing the races, with a subscription costing $9.99 per month plus an additional $9.99 for the BR Sports add-on.