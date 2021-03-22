Classic Brugge-De Panne 2021

Newest WorldTour classic returns to spring dates after October edition in 2020

Sam Bennett wins Classic Brugge-De Panne

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) claimed the first one-day WorldTour victory of his career in the Classic Brugge-De Panne.

Bennett's win was Deceuninck-QuickStep's second Classic of the season after Davide Ballerini won Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

"It's super important to get this win," Bennett said. "Being in a Belgian team with Belgian sponsors, we want to perform on home soil. For myself, personally, it's my first one-day WorldTour race - something I've been chasing for many years and I'm happy to get it here today."

Unlike in 2020, the weather was relatively calm and there was no selection in De Moeren where last season the race was ripped apart by high crosswinds.

The peloton came into the final kilometres all together, having to negotiate a tricky series of turns and narrowing roads, tram tracks and traffic furniture. Deceuninck-Quickstep led the way into the final turn with 800m to go but Philipsen hit out first, wrongly thinking there was a tailwind in the finishing straight.

Bennett, smartly perceiving a slight headwind, waited a few heartbeats longer before unleashing his victorious sprint.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:27:40
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
3Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
5Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal WB
6Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
7Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
8Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
10Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Bingoal WB
