Bretagne Ladies Tour 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Bretagne Ladies Tour overview Date May 9-13, 2023 Start location Kerlouan, France Finish location Saint Jean Brévelay, France Distance 528.3 km Previous edition Bretagne Ladies Tour 2022

Taking place in Brittany, France, the Bretagne Ladies Tour CERATIZIT returns with a five-day race, May 9-13. Starting in Kerlouan and finishing in Saint-Jean-Brévelay, the 528.3km route will take place in the four departments of Brittany - Côtes-d’Armor, Finistère, Ille-et-Vilaine and Morbihan.

Created in 1987, the race has had multiple names throughout its history. First, it was called Tour du Finistère from 1987 to 1996, and then the Tour de Bretagne Féminin until 2019 though the race was not held in 2017 and 2018. Finally, it became the Bretagne Ladies Tour in 2022 and earned a UCI 2.1 classification.

Last year, Vittoria Guazzini (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) took the overall lead after stage 4 and held for the general classification win in the final stage. Cédrine Kerbaol (Cofidis) was second and Ally Wollaston (AG Insurance-NXTG), third. The race was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

In 2019, Audrey Cordon-Ragot (France) claimed the overall victory in the race, ahead of Kirsten Wild (WNT-Rotor) and Juliette Labous (France).

In 2023, the peloton will see the addition of three teams for a total of 21 teams and 126 riders.

The peloton at the Bretagne Ladies Tour will face lumpy, windy courses, in combination with many direction changes and a time trial on stage 3. All road stages end with five laps around a finishing circuit.

The Bretagne Ladies Tour starts with a 124.4km circuit race in Kerlouan on Tuesday, May 9. The first 85km includes two climbs before tackling five loops around a 7.7 finishing circuit. The bumpy 129.6 km stage 2, from Plémet to Saint Méen-le-Grand, ends with a 5km finishing circuit. Wednesday brings the individual time trial, a 19.4km loop around Plouay.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The stage four route on May 12 begins with the famous Mûr-de-Bretagne before heading to Kervignac on an up-and-down course. At 136.4km long, the longest stage of the race ends with five laps of the 6.5km finishing circuit. The fifth and final stage, from Plouharnel to Saint-Jean-Brévelay, is 127.7km with two categorized climbs. The stage culminates with a see-saw 6.7km finishing circuit.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2023 Bretagne Ladies Tour CERATIZIT with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

Bretagne Ladies Tour start list

Data powered by FirstCycling

Bretagne Ladies Tour Schedule