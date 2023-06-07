Baloise Belgium Tour
|Date
|June 14 - 18, 2023
|Distance
|723,3 kilometres
|Start location
|Scherpenheuvel-Zichem
|Finish location
|Brussels
|Category
|UCI ProSeries
|Previous edition
|2022 Baloise Belgium Tour
|Previous winner
|Mauro Schmid
The Baloise Belgium Tour is a five-day ProSeries stage race that is steeped in cycling history, starting in 1908 with Lucien Petit-Breton the first champion and running through 1981 with interruptions due to the World Wars.
Eddy Merckx won the Tour two times in 1970 and 71.
The race hit a bad patch in the 1980s and was not held in 1982, 83 or 87. In between cancellations, riders like Sean Yates and Eddy Planckaert claimed the titles.
The Belgium Tour vanished from the calendar from 1991 to 2001 before being revived as a third-tier stage race, jumping from 2.1 to the equivalent of the ProSeries in 2009.
Recent winners include Philippe Gilbert, Tony Martin (2012-2014), Greg Van Avermaet, Jens Keukeleire and Remco Evenepoel (2019 and 2021). The race was not held in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mauro Schmid was the last winner in 2022.
Baloise Belgium Tour start list
