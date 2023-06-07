Mauro Schmid atop the podium of the 2022 Baloise Belgium Tour (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Baloise Belgium Tour 2023 Date June 14 - 18, 2023 Distance 723,3 kilometres Start location Scherpenheuvel-Zichem Finish location Brussels Category UCI ProSeries Previous edition 2022 Baloise Belgium Tour Previous winner Mauro Schmid

The Baloise Belgium Tour is a five-day ProSeries stage race that is steeped in cycling history, starting in 1908 with Lucien Petit-Breton the first champion and running through 1981 with interruptions due to the World Wars.

Eddy Merckx won the Tour two times in 1970 and 71.

The race hit a bad patch in the 1980s and was not held in 1982, 83 or 87. In between cancellations, riders like Sean Yates and Eddy Planckaert claimed the titles.

The Belgium Tour vanished from the calendar from 1991 to 2001 before being revived as a third-tier stage race, jumping from 2.1 to the equivalent of the ProSeries in 2009.

Recent winners include Philippe Gilbert, Tony Martin (2012-2014), Greg Van Avermaet, Jens Keukeleire and Remco Evenepoel (2019 and 2021). The race was not held in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Baloise Belgium Tour start list