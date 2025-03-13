Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition overview Date April 20, 2025 Start location Maastricht Finish location Berg en Terblijt Distance 157.3km Start time 9:55 CET Finish time 13:34 CET Category Women’s WorldTour Previous edition 2024 Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2024 winner Marianne Vos (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike

The final podium of Amstel Gold Race Women 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mischa Bredewold holds off chasers for thrilling solo win after late attack on the Cauberg / As it happened

Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) won the Amstel Gold Race Women, soloing to the finish just seven seconds ahead of a group of four, where Ellen van Dijk (Lidl-Trek) came around Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) in the final metres to take the runner-up spot.

Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition info

Scheduled for April 20, 2025, Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition is the first of the three Ardennes Classics followed by the mid-week La Flèche Wallonne on April 23, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes on April 27, 2025.

Held on the same day as the men’s race, the Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition began in 2001, and for three years, the course covered roughly 114km with nine climbs, including the Cauberg. Organisers then suspended the women’s race stating that they did not have enough resources to support both events on the same day, and the Holland Hills Classic was held in Limburg to fill the gap.

In 2017, the Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition returned to the schedule as part of the UCI Women’s WorldTour with Anna van der Breggen taking the win. The race skipped 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic, and had a modified 17-km circuit event in 2021, rather than no race.

Won by Marianne Vos, the 2021 edition turned out to be one of the most dynamic editions of the women’s race with an explosion of attacks from start to finish. The technical aspects of the circuit and the punchy climbs, 21 in total, offered cycling fans an aggressive style of racing.

In 2022, Marta Cavalli attacked from a group of seven riders and held off the chase and had enough time to raise her arms in victory. Demi Vollering was second and Liane Lippert took third in a tight sprint for the final podium spot.

After two back-to-back runner-up placings, Vollering finally claimed the victory in 2023 after making her move on the Cauberg and riding to the line solo. Her teammate Lotte Kopecky beat Shirin van Anrooij in the sprint for second place.

Last year, Vos returned to the top step taking the victory with a bike throw as Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) started her celebration too soon. Wiebes took second and Ingvild Gåskjenn (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) finished third.

Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition route

The 2025 Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition route will cover 21 climbs across the twisting 157.3km route, from Maastricht to Berg en Terblijt.

Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition start list

Data powered by FirstCycling

Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition teams