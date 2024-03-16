Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2024
|Date
|April 14, 2024
|Start location
|Maastricht
|Finish location
|Valkenburg
|Distance
|157.4km
|Category
|Women’s WorldTour
|Previous edition
|2023 Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition
|2024 winner
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
Marianne Vos wins Amstel Gold Race after Lorena Wiebes celebrates too soon
As it happened: Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2024
Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) timed her bike throw perfectly to beat Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) and win Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition. Thinking she had won, Wiebes stared her celebration early while Vos was still going for the line. Ingvild Gåskjenn (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) finished third.
Due to an accident on the Bergseweg where a police officer was injured, the women’s race was stopped after 45km of racing and neutralised for more than one hour. The peloton made their way to the finishing circuits before racing got back underway for three laps rather than the four laps originally planned.
A break was able to get away on the second lap but they were caught by a elite group of 19 riders the third and final time up the Cauberg.
Results
Data powered by FirstCycling
