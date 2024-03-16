Swipe to scroll horizontally Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition overview Date April 14, 2024 Start location Maastricht Finish location Valkenburg Distance 157.4km Category Women’s WorldTour Previous edition 2023 Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2024 winner Marianne Vos (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike

As it happened: Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2024

2024 Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition podium (l-r): second place Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-ProTime), winner Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) and third place Ingvild Gåskjenn (Liv AlUla Jayco) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) timed her bike throw perfectly to beat Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) and win Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition. Thinking she had won, Wiebes stared her celebration early while Vos was still going for the line. Ingvild Gåskjenn (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) finished third.

Due to an accident on the Bergseweg where a police officer was injured, the women’s race was stopped after 45km of racing and neutralised for more than one hour. The peloton made their way to the finishing circuits before racing got back underway for three laps rather than the four laps originally planned.

A break was able to get away on the second lap but they were caught by a elite group of 19 riders the third and final time up the Cauberg.

Results

Data powered by FirstCycling