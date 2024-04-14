Amstel Gold Race women LIVE - All eyes on Demi Vollering
The peloton tackles 157.8km with 21 climbs, including four times over Geulhemmerberg, Bemelerberg, and Cauberg before run-in to Berg en Terblijt.
Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2024 route
Amstel Gold Race 2024 - Analysing the contenders
Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2024 - Overview
Race situation
Ardennes week has officially started! Last year, Demi Vollering of SD Worx-Protime was crowned the unequivocal Ardennes Queen as she took the win in all three races. This time, Vollering will have a lot more competition as other teams and their leaders have stepped up or come back from various illness and injury.
The riders will roll out for the 2.3 km neutral start at 09:55 CEST
Welcome to the 10th edition of the women's Amstel Gold Race (or the 8th of its newer iteration since the race took a hiatus between 2003 and 2017!)
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of Amstel Gold Race.
Amstel Gold Race women LIVE - All eyes on Demi Vollering
