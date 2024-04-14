Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition neutralised after accident ahead of race

By Barry Ryan
published

Police officer injured in motorbike collision on Bergseweg, men's race rerouted

Amstel Gold Race
The women's peloton pauses at Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amstel Gold Race Women has been neutralised due to a motor accident on the route ahead of the race. A police officer was injured when their motorbike collided with a car on the Bergseweg climb.

The racing was brought to a halt after 45km in order to allow an ambulance to pass the race and reach the scene of the accident. The peloton stopped at 11.00am local time, and the race had still not resumed almost an hour later.

Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.