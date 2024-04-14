Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition neutralised after accident ahead of race

Amstel Gold Race Women has been neutralised due to a motor accident on the route ahead of the race. A police officer was injured when their motorbike collided with a car on the Bergseweg climb.

The racing was brought to a halt after 45km in order to allow an ambulance to pass the race and reach the scene of the accident. The peloton stopped at 11.00am local time, and the race had still not resumed almost an hour later.

“A police motorcyclist was injured this morning around 11a.m. in a collision with a car on the Bergseweg in #Voerendaal while supervising the Amstel Gold Race. He was taken to hospital by ambulance. The Bergseweg has been closed off for an investigation by TTOV,” read a statement from the Limburg police unit.

After a pause of more than an hour, it was decided that the women’s race would remain neutralised until reaching the finishing circuit at Valkenburg. It was not clear if the women’s race would complete four laps of the finishing circuit as originally planned.

Clara Emond (EF Education-Cannondale) and Quinty Schoens (VolkerWessels) had been on the attack just ahead of the peloton when the race was brought to a halt.

The men’s race, which began after the women’s event, has been rerouted to avoid the incident, and the men’s peloton will thus miss the climb of the Bergseweg.

The resumption of the women’s race was complicated by the fact that organisers must avoid overlap between the two events on their sinuous routes around Limburg.

More to follow…