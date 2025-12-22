Zoe Bäckstedt returns to cyclocross at Dendermonde World Cup on December 28 following October wrist fracture

Under-23 world champion outlines eight-race schedule leading into world title defence in Hulst

Zoe Bäckstedt in action at the 2024 UCI World Cup round in Zonhoven (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a training crash delayed the start of her cyclocross season, Zoe Bäckstedt will get back in the saddle next week at the eighth round of the UCI World Cup in Dendermonde.

The 21-year-old Welshwoman suffered two fractures in her hand after falling at the end of October, ruling her out of an early start to the 2025-26 cyclocross season.

"The past five or six weeks were tough, mostly because I had to ride on the turbo every day! But at the same time, it made it even more enjoyable when I could ride outside again," Bäckstedt said.

"In general, I feel like I'm in pretty okay shape, all things considered. For sure, the strength around my wrist isn't as good as it used to be, but that's all part of coming back from injury…"

Since Bäckstedt was cleared to return to training, she has been limited to road riding. However, she got back on the cyclocross bike at the weekend in preparation for Dendermonde.

"For my first race back, my hopes and expectations are not super high – not in a bad way, but I don't want to put pressure on myself to achieve something that's not realistic. It's been a long six weeks watching everyone else racing, and I just want to be racing with them. So maybe my first few races back are not great, but just give me some time."

"After last year, Zonhoven has to be a favourite now, I guess!" Bäckstedt said. "Personally, that felt like one of my best races of the season. And I believe I have some unfinished business in Maasmechelen."

