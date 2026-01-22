'We can race aggressively and differently' – Pfeiffer Georgi takes on a captain's role at Picnic PostNL for 2026

Pfeiffer Georgi is only 25 but her results, resilience and ability make her a natural role model and road captain at the Picnic PostNL women's team.

The Briton has been with the Dutch team since 2019. The team's roster has changed around her and women's cycling has grown massively in those years but Georgi remains a constant presence.

"I feel young but in the team I also feel old and in a way I am, because we've got eight new girls and a lot of them younger than I am," Georgi told Cyclingnews during Picnic PostNL's recent training camp in Spain.

"I'm the most experienced rider on the team and it's always nice to try and help out. Everything's new when you step up to the WorldTour, so I think I'm also trying to pass on that knowledge.

"I'll get some leadership opportunities in the Classics and then I'll take on a road captain role for lead-outs and hillier races. I'll be focused on where the girls are in the peloton, making sure we ride together and lead by example."

Picnic PostNL lost Tour de France Femmes best young rider Nienke Vinke to SD Worx-Protime late in 2025, a few months after sprinter Charlotte Kool made a mid-season transfer from to Fenix-Deceuninck. Marta Cavalli also decided to retire at the end of 2025. The team has rebuilt by signing a number of young riders.

"I'm excited to race with Robyn Clay this year and have another British rider," Georgi said of the 2026 roster.

"She's not new to the team but Mara Roldan is exciting to watch too. She unfortunately broke her leg last year but she's very strong. I think we'll do some pretty good things in the Classics.

"The level in women's cycling goes up every year, we have to step-up in training, nutrition and tactics every year.

"We're not the biggest team in the WorldTour but that means we can race aggressively and differently. No one will necessarily look to us to take control of the racing so we can be more adventurous and be aggressive, which is racing that I also love."

Georgi fractured her neck in late 2024 and that impacted her 2025 season. She narrowly failed to win a third consecutive British national title, with Millie Couzens (Fenix-Premier Tech) beating her in a sprint but competed the Classics, the Vuelta Femenina and the Tour de France Femmes.

"Last year was tough for me, because I didn't ride for about three months in the winter," she explained.

"Physically it was hard to come back and mentally, it was quite a challenge to get back in the peloton. I had a few good results but it was a bit underwhelming."

Georgi fractured her wrist at the Simac Ladies Tour in October but is upbeat for 2026, her smile transmitting her enthusiasm.

"I'm really motivated for 2026 to try and show the level I know I am at," she said.

"After the fracture I had a really consistent winter and I'm feeling good. I'm actually really excited to start again."

She makes her 2026 season debut at the UAE Tour in early February.

"Then my main focus will be the Classics, the cobbled Belgian Classics. That's where I think I can do well. It's the type of racing that suits me. I'd really love to be racing the finals again, trying to be aggressive, trying to win or get a podium."

Georgi has ridden every edition of the modern Tour de France Femmes and hopes to return in 2026.

"When you go to the Tour, it's noticeably a level up; in the level of the racing, all the media attention, the crowds, everything. The best riders are all in their best shape, you can just feel that it is the biggest race of the year," she says in praise and reverence for the Tour de France Femmes.

"It's special to be part of it each year and to have done every edition. It's the hardest point of the season but it's special to ride it and I always enjoy the suffering. That's what I race and train for."