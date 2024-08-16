'Doing well given the gravity of her fall' – Further checks for Pfeiffer Georgi after Tour de France Femmes crash

Pfeiffer Georgi (dsm-firmenich Post NL) was caught up in the late crash on stage 5 of the Tour de France Femmes, with the British Champion's team late on Thursday releasing a medical update which said she was "doing well given the gravity of her fall".



The crash in the final ten kilometres of the race occurred in the exit of a roundabout, catching out a number of riders including Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) who lost the race lead after the fall. Most of the riders involved were able to get up and nurse their injuries to the line, though not Georgi or EF-Oatly–Cannondale rider Magdeleine Vallieres, who sustained a concussion.

Both were taken to hospital, with the Team dsm-firmenich PostNL rider still receiving further checks, as of the latest update at the time of writing.



"After her crash today at [the Tour de France Femmes, Pfeiffer Georgi] is doing well given the gravity of her fall," said the team on social media. "She has sustained multiple injuries but at this stage they don’t look too serious, however she is still undergoing further checks in hospital so we will provide a further and full update after they are concluded tomorrow.

"Thinking of you Pfeiffer and sending you healing power."



Georgi had lined up for her third Tour de France Femmes with strong form, having taken fifth in the hard-fought Olympic Games road race. The stage from Bastogne to Amnéville had looked like a potential opportunity for the 23-year-old before the crash ended her time at the race.

It had been a strong season for Georgi on the run into the Tour de France Femmes, with her results also including a second place overall at the Baloise Ladies Tour in July, the National Championships road race win in June and third at Paris-Roubaix Femmes in April.

Georgi is the first dsm-firmenich-PostNL rider to leave the race. The team leader, Juliette Labous, is currently sitting in fifth place overall.

