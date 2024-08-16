'Doing well given the gravity of her fall' – Further checks for Pfeiffer Georgi after Tour de France Femmes crash

By
published

British champion leaves race after fall in final ten kilometres of stage 5 on Thursday

WREXHAM WALES JUNE 07 Pfeiffer Georgi of The United Kingdom and Team dsmFirmenich PostNl crosses the finish line during the 9th Tour of Britain Women 2024 Stage 2 a 1401km stage from Wrexham to Wrexham UCIWWT on June 07 2024 in Wrexham Wales Photo by Matt McNultyGetty Images
Pfeiffer Georgi (dsm-firmenich Post NL) at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pfeiffer Georgi (dsm-firmenich Post NL) was caught up in the late crash on stage 5 of the Tour de France Femmes, with the British Champion's team late on Thursday releasing a medical update which said she was "doing well given the gravity of her fall".

The crash in the final ten kilometres of the race occurred in the exit of a roundabout, catching out a number of riders including Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) who lost the race lead after the fall. Most of the riders involved were able to get up and nurse their injuries to the line, though not Georgi or EF-Oatly–Cannondale rider Magdeleine Vallieres, who sustained a concussion.

Both were taken to hospital, with the Team dsm-firmenich PostNL rider still receiving further checks, as of the latest update at the time of writing.

"After her crash today at [the Tour de France Femmes, Pfeiffer Georgi] is doing well given the gravity of her fall," said the team on social media. "She has sustained multiple injuries but at this stage they don’t look too serious, however she is still undergoing further checks in hospital so we will provide a further and full update after they are concluded tomorrow. 

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.