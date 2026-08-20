Tour of Britain halted for half an hour as road traffic crash blocks the course

News
By
Published

Incident occurred after the route was altered because of another incident

The peloton competing during stage 2 of the 2026 Tour of Britain Women 2026 (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 2 of the Tour of Britain Women was stopped on Thursday after a reported vehicle crash ahead of the race, blocked the road. The incident caused the ascent of the day's second climb, Nic 'O Pendle to be neutralised, the race restarting after the descent and the intermediate sprint in Whalley, aroung 55km from the line.

With cold rain falling on the Lancashire Fells, the peloton was brought to a standstill approaching the top of Nic 'O Pendle, the day's second climb, and riders were seen going back to their team cars to fetch extra layers to keep warm.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.