Tour of Britain halted for half an hour as road traffic crash blocks the course

Stage 2 of the Tour of Britain Women was stopped on Thursday after a reported vehicle crash ahead of the race, blocked the road. The incident caused the ascent of the day's second climb, Nic 'O Pendle to be neutralised, the race restarting after the descent and the intermediate sprint in Whalley, aroung 55km from the line.

With cold rain falling on the Lancashire Fells, the peloton was brought to a standstill approaching the top of Nic 'O Pendle, the day's second climb, and riders were seen going back to their team cars to fetch extra layers to keep warm.

At the time of the stoppage there was a one woman breakaway, Norwegian rider Katrin Aalerud (UNO-X Mobility) had a small gap. The UCI's regulations state that she should be allowed to rebuild her gap before the peloton begin riding behind her when the race restarts.

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Details of the incident are not yet available, but it was the second problem to affect the stage, which started in Clitheroe and is due to finish in Blackpool.

Earlier on a broken down truck had blocked the route and the race was diverted after 17.5km, returning to the originally planned route at the bottom of the first classified climb, Waddington Fell.

The Tour of Britain Women is run with a rolling road block which is designed to create a bubble around the peloton.

The neutralisation leaves a flat run to the finish in Blackpool, playing into the hands of stage one winner and overall leader Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime).