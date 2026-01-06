Megan Guarnier returns to pro peloton as co-director for 11-rider CCB Kenetik p/b Levine Law Group - North American Roundup

Lizzy Gunsalus (CCB p/b Levine Law Group) rides in Pan-Am champions jersey at front of elite women's race at 2025 US Cyclocross Nationals

Megan Guarnier, a three-time US national champion before she retired in 2019, returns to pro cycling as a co-director for the CCB Kenetik p/b Levine Law Group elite women's team in 2026. The under-23 focused programme also added Kenetik as a co-title sponsor for the next three seasons.

"We really wanted to add a third director and somebody who had that top-level experience from a mentorship standpoint. The addition of Megan is exciting. She can talk with the under-23 athletes about finding their way on a pathway to Europe. She's done it," said Lauren LeClaire, who continues for a fifth season as a co-director, along with Tim Mitchell.

"For 2026, the addition of a partner like Kenetik and the leadership of Megan Guarnier elevates every aspect of our program. We are committed to helping our athletes grow through opportunity, challenge and meaningful mentorship."

LeClaire told Cyclingnews that the team would begin racing in the US at Redlands Bicycle Classic in April, and would expand their racing calendar in the summer with Belgian kermesse events and one-day UCI races, and look for invitations for a North American run of UCI events in the fall leading up to the Road World Championships in Montreal.

"We're excited there's so many North American UCI events to focus on this year. Having Tour de Bloom separate from Collegiate Road Nationals allows us to bring a full team to nationals. In the fall, with Philly, Maryland and Gatineau, it is an amazing build for our riders who are hopefully making a run for U23 Worlds."

Newly-crowned US elite women's cyclo-cross champion Lizzy Gunsalus, who also won the Pan-American Cyclo-cross title, returns to anchor the 11-rider squad. She'll be joined by both Sarkisov sisters, 21-year-old Katherine, who earned silver at 'cross nationals in the elite women's contest, and 18-year-old Alyssa, the bronze medalist in the same race.

Guarnier will join a team camp for the next two weeks in Calpe, Spain, where Gunsalus and several of the other team members - Katherine Sarkisov, Alyssa Sarkisov and Lyllie Sonnemann (riding for CXD Racing) - are expected to take part in the nearby cyclo-cross World Cup in Benidorm on January 18.

CCB Kenetik p/b Levine Law Group 2026 roster

Jorja Bond (USA)

Ella Brenneman (USA)

Bridget Ciambotti (USA)

Lily Edwards (USA)

Ella Grier (USA)

Lizzy Gunsalus (USA)

Sabrina Hayes (USA)

Katherine Rusch (USA)

Alyssa Sarkisov (USA)

Katherine Sarkisov (USA)

Lyllie Sonnemann (USA)

Jakroo opens application process for composite women's team at Redlands Bicycle Classic

Emmi Gilbert finished fifth overall at the 2025 Redlands Bicycle Classic riding for the JAKROO Women's Composite Team (Image credit: JAKROO / Kai Caddy)

Applications are now open for a JAKROO Women’s Composite Team which will compete at Redlands Bicycle Classic this spring. Last year, the California-based custom apparel company selected a six-rider composite team to serve as a high-performance platform for athletes to gain experience at select US domestic races.

A minimum of six riders, and as many as eight, will be selected from an online application process to take the start at this year's Redlands Bicycle Classic, April 8-12, which returns as a USA Cycling national event in southern California for a 40th edition.

JAKROO Composite Team members will receive paid entry fees, custom race apparel, housing and other on-site logistics for the five-day stage race. Athletes must be a minimum racing age of 18 in 2026 and have a valid USA Cycling or UCI racing licence, as well as be in good standing with the cycling agencies, US Center for SafeSport and the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) at the time of nomination. Travel to Redlands, California is not included.

The 2026 programme will focus on rising talent, with an emphasis placed on riders who would be eligible for Best Young Rider competition, which at Redlands recognises top riders under 25 years of age.

Last year’s standout performance from the six-rider squad was delivered by 22-year-old Emmi Gilbert, who finished with three top 10s across the five race days and secured fifth on GC. She went on to a silver medal in the road race at US Collegiate Road Nationals and top 10s in the time trial and road race at U23 Road Nationals. Gilbert signed a mid-year contract with Virginia's Blue Ridge-TWENTY28, where she will ride this season.

“This program is about opening doors and giving riders the chance to gain experience in some of the most competitive and historic races the U.S. has to offer. Those opportunities matter. Racing at this level builds confidence, experience, and belief," said former pro cyclist Julie Kuliecza, who returns as a team manager. Kristen Arnold served as team director last year and returns in a similar role.

Six-rider roster announced for Caldera Medical x Aurea Racing

Chloe Patrick (centre) won the U23 women's criterium national title at 2023 USPro Road Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)

Six riders are confirmed for the inaugural season of Caldera Medical x Aurea Racing, a women's domestic elite team founded by former L39ION of Los Angeles teammates Kendall Ryan and Laurel Rathbun.

Mexico's Yarely Salazar (Mexico) and a trio of US riders - Chloe Patrick, Sam Bosco and Esma Taylor – join the team co-founders for a calendar focused on one-day North American road races as well as developing on the track for Olympic Games goals in 2028.

Chloe Patrick is just 21 and has earned six medals at US Road Nationals, including the gold in the U23 women's time trial this past season. She's had a number of top performances on the track in Team Pursuit and Madison, the team noting her "raw acceleration" will be a key ingredient with her ability to ride strong over long distances.

Salazar rode most recently with the L39ION programme and adds another speedster to the squad. She has won titles on the road at Pan-American and Mexican National championships.

Taylor comes from a criterium background, having competed with Automatic-ABUS Racing. A six-time World Champion on the track, Bosco has competed at the Paralympic Games twice, winning a pair of bronze medals in 2016 and a gold in 2024.