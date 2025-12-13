Exact Cross Kortrijk: European champion Inge van der Heijden dominates to claim third victory of the season

Teammate Marlon Norbert Riberolle in second, with Julie Brouwers third

Inge van der Heijden (Crelan-Corendon) dominated the fast, flat course from start to finish to win the 2025 Exact Cross Kortrijk women's elite race.

The 26-year-old beat her teammate Marlon Norbert Riberolle into second place by 18 seconds, while Julie Brouwers claimed the final place on the podium for Charles Liégeois Roastery.

