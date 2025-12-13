Exact Cross Kortrijk: European champion Inge van der Heijden dominates to claim third victory of the season

Inge van der Heijden (Crelan-Corendon) claimed her third victory of the season

Inge van der Heijden (Crelan-Corendon) dominated the fast, flat course from start to finish to win the 2025 Exact Cross Kortrijk women's elite race.

The 26-year-old beat her teammate Marlon Norbert Riberolle into second place by 18 seconds, while Julie Brouwers claimed the final place on the podium for Charles Liégeois Roastery.

European champion Van der Heijden attacked from the very beginning of the race, taking the lead in the first corner before going solo at the end of the first lap and holding a lead of around 20 seconds for much of the day.

She was pursued intensely by Norbert Riberolle, with the race splintering into a race of individuals behind, but the Belgian champion was unable to reel her in.

Van der Heijden continues her excellent form in her best season to date, following her victory at the European Championships in Middelkerke and an early season win in Meulebeke. She will now turn her attention towards a fiercely competitive World Cup race in Namur on Sunday where she will be a contender alongside the likes of Lucinda Brand (Baloise-Glowi Lions) and Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck).

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling