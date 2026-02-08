'The more you have, the better it is' – Why three Continental teams were allowed to skirt UCI regulations and race the UAE Tour

News
By published

Sara Luccon won the intermediate sprints classification after rule-breaking invitation for the Top Girls Fassa Bortolo team

JEBEL HAFEET, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 08: Sara Luccon of Italy and Team Top Girls Fassa Bortolo competes in the breakaway during the 4th UAE Tour Women 2026, Stage 4 a 156km stage from Al Ain Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium to Jebel Hafeet 1042m / #UCIWWT / on February 08, 2026 in Jebel Hafeet, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Sara Luccon (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo) on the attack during the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

The three Continental Teams permitted to ride in the UAE Tour Women this week were not only present in the breakaways each day, but also won one of the race classifications – even though technically, new rules say they shouldn't be in the race at all.

Sara Luccon won the intermediate sprints competition despite a regulation change that apparently barred her Top Girls Fassa Bortolo team and other third-division Continental Teams from Women's WorldTour races.

Those third-tier teams had been worried about the imposition of the UCI's new regulations in 2026. Article 2.1.005 excludes them unless fewer than 15 WorldTour and Pro teams are competing. While the UCI's regulations can sometimes be diﬃcult to navigate, they do not mention a caveat to this regulation.

All 14 WorldTeams accepted their invitation to the UAE Tour Women – squads are now only permitted to skip one WorldTour event per year – as did three ProTeams, but this would have left the race with only 17 squads on the start line, which was something the organisers wanted to avoid.

"At the same time, the more you have, the better it is, but in a way that it doesn't aﬀect the safety of the race. What I am seeing is that there is a diﬀerent way of racing between the men and women, and it is super important, in my opinion, to have at least 20 teams at the start with six riders for each team to announce the level and the quality of the race."

Owen Rogers

Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.