Tour de Pologne: Louis Barré takes a maiden pro win in stage 6, taking a second win for Visma-Lease a Bike
The French rider hangs on after riding the final 12km alone
Louis Barré made Visma-Lease a Bike’s week more of a success by winning stage 6 of the Tour de Pologne on Saturday.
The 26-year-old Frenchman bagged his maiden professional win, attacking with Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) with 37km of the 125.5km stage to go, before riding off alone some 24km later.
“I finished fifth and third earlier this week, so I was determined to win a stage,” Barré said. “I’ve been in excellent form for quite some time now, and I picked the right moment to attack. Today, I absolutely have to thank my teammates for all their hard work. This victory belongs to all of us. Tomorrow, I’ll give it everything I have in the time trial and see where I end up.”
The presence of three teammates in the chasing group, including stage 4 winner and overall leader Bart Lemmen, meant the pursuit was never truly committed, and Barré was able to hold on. Eventually he beat Christian Scaroni (XDS-Astana) into second place by 10 seconds, with Marco Brenner (Tudor Pro Cycling) in third.
Despite this, second place was enough for Scaroni to move into the overall lead by three seconds on Barré with only Sunday’s final stage time trial remaining.
With stage wins at the Vuelta Burgos and Bart Lemmen’s success in stage 4, it’s been an excellent week for Visma-Lease a Bike, providing some consolation for their Tour de France mishaps.
With Barré and Lemmen occupying the second and third steps of the GC podium, just three and five seconds behind Scaroni respectively, they will hope to take the general classification, though there are plenty of good time trialists behind them. However, those include a third Visma rider, Wilco Kelderman, sitting 38 seconds off the lead.
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How it unfolded
The queen stage of this year’s Tour de Pologne started in Bukovina Resort, finishing some 125.5km later at the nearby Bukovina Tatrzańska. While the distance might not have been anywhere near that of Friday’s fifth stage, won by UAE Team Emirates-XRG’s Jan Christen, almost 3,000m of vertical ascent made for a tough day.
The race began with the first of two second category climbs, but it was the four first category ascents that made the day particularly challenging, especially with the final 4km all uphill.
The race was aggressive from the start, a large group escaping almost the moment the flag dropped, with Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Walter Calzoni (Pinarello-Q36.5) taking 40 seconds onto the opening first category climb to Słodyczki. Another intermediate group struggled for traction, growing and shrinking as the climb wore on; what remained of the peloton was within 20 seconds of the leaders as they crested the climb.
However, on the descent, the two leaders were soon joined by the Netcompany-Ineos pair of Sam Watson and Magnus Sheffield, Luca Vergallito (Alpecin-Premier Tech), Alessandro Borgo (Bahrain Victorious), Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ United), Steff Cras (Soudal-QuickStep) and Henri-François Renard-Haquin (Picnic-PostNL), with overall leader Bart Lemmen’s Visma-Lease a Bike team holding them close.
Only after 40km did the leaders’ advantage reach over 1:20. However, the lumpy terrain meant they were unlikely to be allowed too much time ahead of the final circuit, which included the brutal ascent of Ściana Bukovina. The climb was ridden three times, and while the classified part was only 1.6km long, sections of it were over 20% and ensured it would challenge all but the best.
Visma-Lease a Bike retained their stranglehold on the race and by the time the leading group reached the bottom of the climb, their deficit was less than one minute, while over the top that had been halved. What remained of the break was finally brought to heel on the second ascent, with 37.5km to go, before Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) went clear through the crowds of fans.
However, before he reached the top, Lemmen’s teammate, Louis Barré, bridged to the Colombian. The pair worked hard to build a lead, but with XDS-Astana on the front, their advantage never extended to more than 25 seconds, and they reached the final ascent of Ściana Bukovina with just a handful of seconds.
Having the smaller amount of work, Barré attacked before they were caught, the Frenchman extending the lead to 24 seconds over the top, just 12.6km from the finish. Behind him, multiple attacks from the chasing group were cancelled out as no one was willing to work with their rivals to bring Barré to heel.
In the end, with three riders in the group, XDS-Astana went to work, Diego Ulissi pulling on the front, but any concerted move came too late to prevent Barré’s success, the Frenchman taking 23 seconds into the final 2km.
Results
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time Gap
|
1
|
Louis Barré (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
3:09:03
|
2
|
Christian Scaroni (Ita) XDS Astana
|
0:00:10
|
3
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Axel Laurance (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Paul Lapeira (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
7
|
Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Soudal-QuickStep
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|
8
|
Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|
9
|
Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|
10
|
Iván Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar Team
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|Row 10 - Cell 0
|Row 10 - Cell 1
|Row 10 - Cell 2
General classification after stage 6
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time Gap
|
1
|
Christian Scaroni (Ita) XDS Astana
|
24:19:02
|
2
|
Louis Barré (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:00:03
|
3
|
Bart Lemmen (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:00:05
|
4
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
0:00:11
|
5
|
Jan Christen (Swi) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
0:00:23
|
6
|
Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:00:28
|
7
|
Paul Lapeira (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|
8
|
Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:00:32
|
9
|
Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|
10
|
Iván Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar Team
|
0:00:33
Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.
Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.
Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.
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