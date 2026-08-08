Tour de Pologne: Louis Barré takes a maiden pro win in stage 6, taking a second win for Visma-Lease a Bike

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The French rider hangs on after riding the final 12km alone

Louis Barre (Visma - Lease a Bike) wins stage 6 of the 2026 Tour de Pologne in Bukowina Tatrzanska. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Louis Barré (Visma-Lease a Bike) on his way to victory at stage 6 of the 2026 Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Louis Barré made Visma-Lease a Bike’s week more of a success by winning stage 6 of the Tour de Pologne on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Frenchman bagged his maiden professional win, attacking with Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) with 37km of the 125.5km stage to go, before riding off alone some 24km later.

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Owen Rogers

Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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