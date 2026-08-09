Marlen Reusser dropped then crashes on descent as Tour de France Femmes podium hopes likely dashed on final stage in Nice

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Movistar rider in tears with bloodied knee but keeps riding

Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and Team Movistar crosses the finish line during the 5th Tour de France Femmes 2026, Stage 8
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marlen Reusser's Tour de France Femmes went from bad to worse on the final stage in Nice, with the Movistar leader crashing on the first descent from the Col d'Èze after being dropped by the yellow jersey group.

Reusser took a long time getting up after her fall, but resumed riding surrounded by her teammates but was over six minutes behind the lead group at the start of the second lap.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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