'It's not that I make things up' – Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney stands by FDJ United-Suez frustrations at Tour de France Femmes

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Canyon-SRAM rider not out for revenge on final stage around Nice

A smiling Niewiadoma pictured in profile against a blue sky
Niewiadoma before the final Tour de France Femmes stage in Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a good night's sleep, Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney has not changed her mind about what transpired in the fraught moments when Demi Vollering launched the attack at a key moment of stage 8 of the Tour de France Femmes on Saturday.

Niewiadoma-Phinney claimed that Vollering's FDJ United-Suez teammate Célia Gery intentionally edged her toward the kerb on a fast left-hand turn, forcing her to stop pedaling, then re-accelerate around her just as Vollering began to open a gap.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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