'This is the training race … but it doesn't mean that I'm not going to go all out' – Brodie Chapman chases intensity at Tour of Bright ahead of key January goals in Australia

It all started while perched on a gutter drinking coffee in Spain. The group was discussing the Australian summer of racing ahead, and Brodie Chapman asked Luke Plapp, one national time trial champion to another, what he thought was the best way to get ready for the January targets.

The answer from the Bright local, who isn't shy about singing the virtues of his home race, was perhaps a predictable one: "He said, crits and Tour of Bright", recounted Chapman, who didn't hesitate for a second to throw herself into the race organised by the Alpine Cycling Club.

"I know he's right, because the Australian crit scene is really fun. It's not necessarily my strength on paper, but it's just so enjoyable and good for the skills – opens up the lungs," the UAE Team ADQ rider told Cyclingnews straight after she'd done just that at the crowd-pleasing pre-Tour of Bright criterium in the centre of town on Friday evening.

Intensity is something she'll get plenty of at the Tour of Bright, between the two stages that end on surrounding climbs – Tawonga Gap and Mount Buffalo – and the time trial in the middle.

"I want to enjoy it as well as try and win. I'll have to do a full gas effort up Buffalo," she said of Sunday's deciding stage. "And this is the training race – it is a training block that I came to do – but it doesn't mean that I'm not going to go all out."

