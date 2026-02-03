Copenhagen Sprint Women 2026

Lorena Wiebes wins the Copenhagen Sprint 2025
Copenhagen Sprint Women overview

Date

June 13, 2026

Start location

tbd

Finish location

Copenhagen

Distance

tbd

Start time

tba

Finish time

tba

Category

Women’s WorldTour

Previous edition

2025 Copenhagen Sprint Women

Previous winner

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime)

Copenhagen Sprint Women information

The racing was held across a single weekend with the women's race on the Saturday and the men's race on the Sunday. The women's race will be held on June 13 in 2026.

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) confirmed she is best sprinter in the women's peloton at the 2025 Copenhagen Sprint race. She won the fast spint by several bike lengths, beating Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek), Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) and Charlotte Kool (Picnic PostNL).

“It feels really great, it was a nice race. The crowds were amazing, in every town there were so many people cheering for us, and in the city centre, so many people came out and watched us, it’s special,” said Wiebes

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2026 Copenhagen Sprint women's race for our full race report, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

