Copenhagen Sprint Women 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Copenhagen Sprint Women overview Date June 13, 2026 Start location tbd Finish location Copenhagen Distance tbd Start time tba Finish time tba Category Women’s WorldTour Previous edition 2025 Copenhagen Sprint Women Previous winner Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime)

Copenhagen Sprint Women information

The Copenhagen Sprint races are a legacy of the successful 2022 Tour de France Grand Depart and tap into the passion of Danish cycling fans.

The races were held for the first time in 2025 after the UCI quickly gave both the men's and women's races WorldTour status.

The racing was held across a single weekend with the women's race on the Saturday and the men's race on the Sunday. The women's race will be held on June 13 in 2026.

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) confirmed she is best sprinter in the women's peloton at the 2025 Copenhagen Sprint race. She won the fast spint by several bike lengths, beating Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek), Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) and Charlotte Kool (Picnic PostNL).

“It feels really great, it was a nice race. The crowds were amazing, in every town there were so many people cheering for us, and in the city centre, so many people came out and watched us, it’s special,” said Wiebes

