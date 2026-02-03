Copenhagen Sprint Women 2026
Date
June 13, 2026
Start location
tbd
Finish location
Copenhagen
Distance
tbd
Start time
tba
Finish time
tba
Category
Women’s WorldTour
Previous edition
Previous winner
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime)
Copenhagen Sprint Women information
The Copenhagen Sprint races are a legacy of the successful 2022 Tour de France Grand Depart and tap into the passion of Danish cycling fans.
The races were held for the first time in 2025 after the UCI quickly gave both the men's and women's races WorldTour status.
The racing was held across a single weekend with the women's race on the Saturday and the men's race on the Sunday. The women's race will be held on June 13 in 2026.
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) confirmed she is best sprinter in the women's peloton at the 2025 Copenhagen Sprint race. She won the fast spint by several bike lengths, beating Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek), Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) and Charlotte Kool (Picnic PostNL).
“It feels really great, it was a nice race. The crowds were amazing, in every town there were so many people cheering for us, and in the city centre, so many people came out and watched us, it’s special,” said Wiebes
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2026 Copenhagen Sprint women's race for our full race report, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.
