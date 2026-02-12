Strade Bianche Women past winners
Champions 2015-2025
Year
Rider Name (Country) Team
2025
Demi Vollering (Ned) FDJ-SUEZ
2024
Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime
2023
Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx
2022
Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx
2021
Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Team SD Worx
2020
Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott
2019
Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott
2018
Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
2017
Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
2016
Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
2015
Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
