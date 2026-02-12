Strade Bianche Women past winners

SIENA ITALY MARCH 08 LR Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime on second place race winner Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ SUEZ and Pauline FerrandPrevot of France and Team Visma Lease a Bike on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 11st Strade Bianche 2025 Womens Elite a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena 320m UCIWWT on March 08 2025 in Siena Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Demi Vollering won Strade Bianche in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Past Winners

Year

Rider Name (Country) Team

2025

Demi Vollering (Ned) FDJ-SUEZ

2024

Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime

2023

Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx

2022

Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx

2021

Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Team SD Worx

2020

Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott

2019

Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott

2018

Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam

2017

Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5

2016

Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam

2015

Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team

