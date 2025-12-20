Rolf Aldag returns to Canyon-SRAM-zondacrypto after leaving Red Bull in the summer

After departing the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team over the summer, Rolf Aldag will take up a role as Director of Sport at Canyon-SRAM-Zondacrypto for the 2026 season.

Since retiring as a rider in 2005, Aldag has become a highly regarded sport director, working at Etixx-Quickstep, Dimension Data, Bahrain Victorious and Red Bull. However, he was also at Canyon-SRAM for the 2020 season, notably guiding Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney to second place overall at that year's Giro Rosa.

"I'm happy to be back with CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto," Aldag said in team press release. "In the years I have not played an active part, I stayed in contact, followed the team closely and enjoyed seeing outstanding successes like the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift victory. The general growth in women’s cycling is really exciting and the same time, offers up new challenges to remain at the top of the sport.

"Together, with the leadership of Ronny [Lauke], who has a clear vision and set of values for the team, and the world-class partners, staff and riders."

Both Aldag and Lauke worked together before their collaboration in 2020, the pair working at HTC-Highroad in 2008, and Lauke was pleased that the two are together again.

"The sport continues to grow in complexity and professionalism, and as a team we’ve evolved significantly since Rolf was last with us. Bringing him back at this point in our development makes a lot of sense as we continue to strengthen our structure and look for ways to keep progressing, particularly within the sporting areas of the organisation.

"Rolf has been one of the key architects behind some of the most successful teams of the past decade and has consistently shown an ability to help talented riders reach the very highest level. He already knows our environment and our values, which makes his return even more valuable. I’m confident he will play an important role in further improving stability, clarity and direction within the team."

Aldag left his role as Chief of Sports at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe after the 2025 Tour de France, where Florian Lipowitz finished third overall, his departure thought to be connected with the imminent arrival of Remco Evenepoel.