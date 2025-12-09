Puck Pieterse set to return to racing action at UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Namur

Top Dutch riders make cyclocross return in series round four

LIEVIN FRANCE FEBRUARY 01 Puck Pieterse of Netherlands competes during the 76th UCI CycloCross World Championships 2025 Womens Elite on February 01 2025 in Lievin France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Puck Pieterse (Image credit: Getty Images)

Many of the biggest stars in cyclocross will be back in action at the fourth round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup held in Namur on Sunday, including Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck).

The Dutch rider has yet to compete during the 2025-26 season, having last raced in the discipline at the UCI World Championships in Liévin, where she secured the bronze medal behind compatriots Fem van Empel and Lucinda Brand.

Van Alphen is currently leading the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup rankings after placing fifth in Tabor, winning the second round in Flamanville and placing second in Terralba. Although Brand has won the opening round in Tábor and the third round in Terralba, she opted out of the second round and is currently second overall in the rankings.

