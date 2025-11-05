'Not fit enough to compete' - Ongoing illness sidelines Fem van Empel from Cyclocross European Championships title defense
World Champion opts for training camp in Spain
Fem van Empel (Visma-Lease a Bike) has been sidelined from racing again due to an ongoing illness that saw her pull out of the X2O Trofee Oudenaarde - Koppenbergcross on November 1.
The reigning cyclocross World Champion then had to make the difficult decision not to start the X2O Trofee Lokeren - Rapencross on November 2, nor the elite women's race at the UEC Cyclocross European Championships on November 8 in Middelkerke.
"Fem van Empel will not participate in the European Cyclocross Championships in Middelkerke this weekend," Visma-Lease a Bike confirmed on Wednesday.
"She is currently not fit enough to compete and will spend the coming period training in Spain."
Van Empel won the elite women's title at the UEC Cyclocross European Championships for three years in a row - Namur (2022), Pontchateau (2023), and Pontevedra (2024) - and so would have been the favourite for a fourth consecutive victory.
She had a strong start to the season with two victories at Kiremko Nacht van Woerden and Exact Cross Heerderstrand, both in October in the Netherlands, and seemed to be on track to carry that strength into November.
Visma-Lease a Bike have confirmed that Van Empel will continue to train at a camp in Spain, while she sits out the next weekend of competition. The team has not confirmed when she will resume her racing season.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.