'Not fit enough to compete' - Ongoing illness sidelines Fem van Empel from Cyclocross European Championships title defense

World Champion opts for training camp in Spain

Fem van Empel (Visma-Lease a Bike) has been sidelined from racing again due to an ongoing illness that saw her pull out of the X2O Trofee Oudenaarde - Koppenbergcross on November 1.

The reigning cyclocross World Champion then had to make the difficult decision not to start the X2O Trofee Lokeren - Rapencross on November 2, nor the elite women's race at the UEC Cyclocross European Championships on November 8 in Middelkerke.

