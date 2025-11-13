'Physically, I can do this' - Lael Wilcox to attempt the ride around the world outright record in 2026

Lael Wilcox will attempt to break the outright record for the ride around the world in June 2026, she confirmed in an interview with Cyclingnews at Rouleur Live on Thursday.

The experienced ultra-endurance cyclist, who already holds the women's world record to circle the globe, said she will aim to beat the current men's record of 78 days, 14 hours, and 40 minutes set by Mark Beaumont in 2017.

"Yes, exactly. I'm planning to start next June," Wilcox told Cyclingnews.

Wilcox holds the women's records for the Tour Divide and Trans Am. She completed a record-breaking ride around the world in 2024, setting a Guinness World Record (GWR) for the fastest circumnavigation by a woman in 108 days, 12 hours, and 12 minutes. Jenny Graham previously held the record since 2018.

When Wilcox broke the women's ride around the world record last year, she started in Chicago and rode 18,125 miles, crossing through to New York City before flying to Portugal and riding east through Spain, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbia, Bulgaria, Turkey and Georgia.

She then flew to Australia, travelling from Perth to Brisbane before heading to New Zealand. Back in North America, she rode from Alaska through western Canada and down the west coast of the US, before turning east back to Chicago.

"I set the women's around the world record last year, but during that ride, I was self-supported and I picked a really mountainous route. I went through all the major cities and was carrying camping equipment and gear. I finished in 108 days," Wilcox told Cyclingnews.

"We made a film about it and showed it 13 times this spring, and I watched it. I loved the ride, but when I was watching this movie, I was thinking, 'I stopped all the time.' I invited anyone in the world to come ride me, and then I'm hosting riders.

"Basically, in the end, it was the coolest thing; I got to go after this Guinness World Record, and it felt like a goodwill tour of the world.

"I was left thinking, 'well, what athletically could I actually do?'"

This time around, Wilcox is aiming for efficiency and planning a fully supported journey in her attempt to break the outright ride around the world record next summer.

"As a woman, is it possible to beat the men's record, which is 78 days? You have to average - in the end - 230 miles a day. I can imagine doing it because I've raced across the US in an average of 235 miles [a day] for 18 days," she said.

"So, I was like, physically I can do this, with the approach of efficiency; having a full support team, flatter route and trying to keep momentum."