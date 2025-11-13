'Physically, I can do this' - Lael Wilcox to attempt the ride around the world outright record in 2026

American ultra-endurance cyclist aims to beat Mark Beaumont's supported record of 78 days, 14 hours, and 40 minutes set in 2017

Lael Wilcox during an ultra endurance event
Lael Wilcox will attempt to break the outright record for the ride around the world in June 2026, she confirmed in an interview with Cyclingnews at Rouleur Live on Thursday.

The experienced ultra-endurance cyclist, who already holds the women's world record to circle the globe, said she will aim to beat the current men's record of 78 days, 14 hours, and 40 minutes set by Mark Beaumont in 2017.

