'Luckily I'm quite OK but this could be way worse' – Lorena Wiebes hit from behind by driver who fails to stop

Dutch cyclist expresses frustration over incident on Instagram story, including photo of bike with damaged rear wheel

Lorena Wiebes delivered a message on social media on Tuesday to the driver of a vehicle that collided with her while she was out riding during her end-of-season racing break.

The post started with, "For the person who hit me and didn't stop", and included a picture of a flat bar bike with a buckled rear wheel and the tyre off. "Luckily, I'm quite OK, but this could be way worse, especially because I got hit from the back," continued Wiebes in the Instagram story.

