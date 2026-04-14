La Vuelta Femenina 2026 stage 7 preview
May 9, 2026, Stage 7: La Pola Llaviana / Pola de Lavianna to L'Angliru, 132km
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The queen stage of this race will begin in La Pola Llaviana / Pola de Lavianna, and the peloton will contest 132km, which is the longest stage of this year's race. The field will tackle three categorised ascents before the final: category 3 Alto de Santo Emiliano at the 15.2km mark, category 3 Alto de la Tejera at the 75.1km mark and the category 2 Alto del Tenebredo at the 97.7km mark. The race will finish atop the fearsome L'Angliru, 13km in length with an average gradient of 9.7%, but it's closer to 13% in the second half, where the winner of the 2026 La Vuelta Femenina will be crowned.
Climbs
- Alto de Santo Emiliano at the 15.2km mark
- Alto de la Tejera at the 75.1km mark
- Alto del Tenebredo at the 97.7km mark
- Mountaintop finish at L'Angliru
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.
She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.