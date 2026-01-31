'I think I can be really proud' – Puck Pieterse recovers from mid-race crash to win another bronze medal at the Cyclo-cross World Championships

23-year-old rounds out 'cross season strongly as part of Dutch podium sweep on home ground in Hulst

HULST, NETHERLANDS - JANUARY 31: (L-R) Silver medalist Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado and Team Netherlands, gold medalist Lucinda Brand and Team Netherlands and bronze medalist Puck Pieterse and Team Netherlands pose on the podium during the medal ceremony after the the 77th UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships 2026 - Women&amp;apos;s Elite on January 31, 2026 in Hulst, Netherlands. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Puck Pieterse (right) salvaged a bronze medal after a mid-race crash at the 2026 Cyclo-cross World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

The story of the day in the elite women's race at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships was Lucinda Brand capping off her dominant campaign with another world title, heading a home Dutch podium sweep.

Brand led Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado by 27 seconds at the line in Hulst, while Puck Pieterse rounded out the podium, 51 seconds down, having made her way back from a near-race-ruining crash.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

