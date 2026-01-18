'I suffered a lot today' – Ally Wollaston flicks the switch to take control after 'touch and go' run to finish on stage 2 of Women's Tour Down Under

'I struggled through 99% of that race and when I got to the last 10km my teammate basically just told me to pull myself together' says Wollaston after winning her second stage in a row

PARACOMBE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 18: Ally Wollaston of New Zealand and Team FDJ United - SUEZ - Orange Santos Leader&#039;s Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 10th Santos Women&#039;s Tour Down Under 2026, Stage 2 a 130.7km stage from Magill to Paracombe 410m / #UCIWWT / on January 18, 2026 in Paracombe, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)
Ally Wollaston (FDJ United-SUEZ) takes her second stage win in as many days on stage 2 of the Santos Women's Tour Down Under 2026 (Image credit: Con Chronis/Getty Images)

You wouldn't know it from the end result but for Ally Wollaston (FDJ United-SUEZ) Sunday's stage 2 of the Santos Women's Tour Down Under was a "bloody tough" day on the bike.

The rider from New Zealand who had laid down a dominant sprint on Saturday's stage 1 wasn't exactly enjoying her day in the ochre leader's jersey on Sunday, as temperatures rose to the mid-30's on a hard fought 130.7 km stage with 2,411m of elevation gain.

That, however, was no small task on a stage where the attacks kept rolling. The last one to go was particularly threatening, with a grouping of Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM-Zondacrypto), Mireia Benito (AG Insurance-Soudal), Julia Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) Loes Adegeest (Lidl-Trek) and Sarah Van Dam (Visma-Lease a Bike) forming a dangerous move.

The move was caught in the final kilometre, allowing Wollaston to capture victory in the sprint, winning by a bike length ahead of defending champion Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Oatly) and another to third-placed Josie Nelson (Picnic PostNL). That means Wollaston will head into the tough last stage with a 14 second lead on the overall to second-placed Nelson while Rüegg sits back 17 seconds.

