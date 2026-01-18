Women's Tour Down Under: Ally Wollaston edges Noemi Rüegg to take second win on stage 2

An extremely explosive day in a baking hot Women’s Tour Down Under stage two was taken by Ally Wollaston (FDJ United-Suez), who had to dig extremely deep to make it two from two and to power to another amazing victory ahead of defending champion Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Oatly) and Josie Nelson (Picnic-PostNL).

It was an afternoon of attacking from a huge array of wonderful riders, with a full plethora of attackers trying to cause chaos with FDJ United-Suez trying desperately to control things for their leader and stage one winner, Wollaston. The French team managed to come out on top yet again despite all the dangerous attacks.

“It feels amazing. I was feeling really not good. I said I wasn’t feeling good. I found it so hard to move up. In the last 10km, something just happens in the brain, and then I'm here on the front, so I am just so happy,” said a jubilant Wollaston.

“I just had to have full belief in my team with such a strong breakaway. The girls just did everything they could and I just had to sit there hoping it came back. I’m looking forward to it tomorrow and I’ll give everything I can and we'll see how it goes.”

