'I really felt like I was in the mix again' - Puck Pieterse finds form in fast Dendermonde 'cross World Cup

Dutch champion lands second place behind Lucinda Brand

the women&#039;s elite race at the World Cup cyclocross cycling event in Dendermonde, Belgium, stage 8 (out of 12) of the UCI World Cup cyclocross competition, Sunday 28 December 2025.BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Puck Pieterse rides to second in Dendermonde (Image credit: Getty Images)

Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) was reflected on time lost during the opening lap after she finished second at the women's UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Dendermonde.

The 23-year-old is starting to hit top form and took her first World Cup podium of the cyclo-cross campaign two days earlier, with third place in Gavere.

Ahead, a front trio of Lucinda Brand (Baloise Glowi Lions), Amandine Fouquenet (Arkéa - B&B Hotels Women), and Célia Gery (AS Bike Racing - France Literie) had a first lap advantage of 15 seconds on the opening laps before Brand seized her opportunity and went alone to build an unassailable advantage.

"My start was not super and I got boxed in a bit. That made me lose quite some time I think,” Pieterse said.

However, Pieterse’s power and technical ability on the final lap was too much for her French rival as she claimed second, 11 seconds behind Brand.

Pieterse was seen beforehand checking out the lines on the course with Fenix – Deceuninck teammate and Dutch compatriot Tibor Del Grosso.

Pieterse will then repeat her Spring Classics campaign, after winning La Flèche Wallonne Féminine, finishing runner-up in Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes, and third in the Amstel Gold Race in 2025.

Ben raced as an amateur cyclist in the UK from a young age into the senior ranks on the road, track and in cyclocross. He has an NQJ qualification in journalism, and a sports journalism degree, and has spent over 10 years as a news and sports journalist. Ben has been covering cyclocross for media outlets, including Cyclingnews, since 2021 and has been on the ground reporting at World Championships in Zolder, Belvaux, Valkenberg, Dubendorf, and Hoogerheide. Away from cycling as a freelance sports journalist, Ben regularly reports on a range of sports including football, rugby, and snooker amongst others. However, he is happiest whilst reporting on-site at cyclocross races in Belgium and the Netherlands.

