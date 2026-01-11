'I had a lot of doubts before the race' - Célia Gery upsets pre-race favourite Amandine Fouquenet for French Cyclo-cross national title

News
By published

U23 World Champion on the road earns two tri-colour 'cross jerseys in one race

GAVERE, BELGIUM - DECEMBER 26: Celia Gery of France and Team AS Bike Racing / France Literie celebrates at podium as race winner during the 4th UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Gavere 2025 - Women&amp;apos;s U23 on December 26, 2025 in Gavere, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Célia Gery of AS Bike Racing-France Literie on the podium as top U23 women's rider at 2025 UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Gavere (Image credit: Getty Images)

Célia Gery proved Sunday that she's a rider to watch no matter the race surface. She won her first elite national title at the French Cyclo-cross Nationals in Troyes with an upset of race favourite Amandine Fouquenet (Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw).

At 19 years of age last year, Gery took on the Women's WorldTour with FDJ-SUEZ and then captured the spotlight with the women's U23 world title in Kigali in the road race.

“I can’t quite believe it. I had a lot of doubts before the race. It’s really great to win here,” Géry said at the finish line to France 3, also reported by L'Equipe.

"Amandine [Fouquenet] and I broke away right from the start of the race. I felt that she was very strong in the physical sections. That’s what made me doubt myself a little for a while. But I saw that in the technical sections, I could widen the gap a bit to win today."

Her battle for the rainbow jersey in September was much closer, as she attacked with a small group on a cobbled climb in the final kilometres and used a final kick in the sprint for a two-second win over Viktória Chladaňová (Slovakia). That sprint made history as the first standalone U23 women's road race at Road Worlds.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.