Canadian Cyclocross Championships: Maghalie Rochette wins elite women's title

Maghalie Rochette (SRAM/Seeker) soloed to win her fourth elite women’s title at the 2025 Canadian Cyclocross Championships, presented by Lazer, and her first since 2019. Last year, the 32-year-old finished second behind Isabella Holmgren, the junior cyclocross world champion.

Rochette has been on a roll this season, earning nine wins and two runner-up finishes - including a close second place at the Pan American championships last week - in 12 races since her first victory in her first race in September.

Sidney McGill (Lastig Offroad Racing) crossed the line 49 seconds later to take silver, while Katja Verkerk (Broad St Off-Road) followed more than four minutes behind the winner to claim the bronze.

Earlier in the day, Rafaelle Carrier, the junior bronze medallist at the UCI Cyclocross World Championships, claimed the U23 women’s title with a solo victory, finishing 20 seconds ahead of silver medallist Nico Knoll. Dorothée Perron rounded out the podium in third.

Racers battled cold, windy conditions as they navigated a course set on the grounds of the Abbaye Cistercienne de St-Romuald in Parc de la Rivière-Etchemin in Lévis, Quebec. The route presented a series of challenges, including an uphill straightaway and obstacles scattered throughout an orchard, historic ruins, and fields.

Results

