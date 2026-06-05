Giro d'Italia Women: Célia Gery wins stage 7 as Elisa Longo Borghini goes on the attack for time

Célia Gery (FDJ United-Suez) won stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia Women, outsprinting Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek) and Chantal Pegolo (Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria) in Salice Terme from a group of six after bridging to the early breakaway on the descent of the day's only classified climb.

Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) also jumped across to the break and drove the group in the final, trying to take as much time as possible for the general classification.

A mass crash with 56km to go took down a.o. maglia rosa Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime), Marlen Reusser (Movistar), Monica Trinca Colonel (Liv AlUla Jayco), and Lore De Schepper (AG Insurance-Soudal), but they could all return to the peloton eventually.

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At the top of the third-category climb to Pietragavina with 26.9km to go, Gaia Segato (Vini Fantini-BePink), Pegolo, and Alison Jackson (St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93), were still 31 seconds ahead after having been in the break all day.

Gery and Silvia Persico (UAE Team ADQ) snuck away from the peloton on the descent and bridged to the escapees, as did Brand Longo Borghini. The last 20km turned into a nail-biting pursuit, with the front group being 40 seconds up at the 10km mark, but with the sprinters' teams chasing, the group was only a few seconds ahead on the line.

“I hadn’t even thought about winning before the stage, I’m really, really happy,” said Gery.



“At the top of the climb, I accelerated a bit to get Demi [Vollering] into a good position for the descent. Then we got separated, I ended up with Persico, and I thought I’d made a mistake. But in the end, Longo Borghini caught up to us, so I didn’t have to pull.

"It was a bizarre situation, but the girls behind managed the gap. In the final, I could play it tactically, especially with Brand also there going for the stage."

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