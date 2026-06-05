Giro d'Italia Women: Célia Gery wins stage 7 as Elisa Longo Borghini goes on the attack for time

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First major victory for former junior world champion as breakaway foils the sprinters

Celia Gery celebrates at the line after stage 7 of the Giro d&#039;Italia Women
Célia Gery (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Célia Gery (FDJ United-Suez) won stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia Women, outsprinting Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek) and Chantal Pegolo (Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria) in Salice Terme from a group of six after bridging to the early breakaway on the descent of the day's only classified climb.

Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) also jumped across to the break and drove the group in the final, trying to take as much time as possible for the general classification.

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Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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