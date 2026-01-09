Chloé Dygert launches fundraising campaign to help US track great Sarah Hammer-Kroening with medical bills after seven surgeries

Sarah Hammer-Kroening is one of the USA's most decorated track cyclists

Chloé Dygert has launched a fundraising campaign to help former track cycling teammate Sarah Hammer-Kroening after the 42-year-old suffered a series of "medical challenges" over the past year, which have left her with significant medical bills.

Hammer-Kroening is one of US cycling's most decorated athletes, having won four silver medals in the Team Pursuit and Omnium at the 2012 and 2016 Games and won 12 track world titles between 2006 and 2016.

She has already undergone seven surgeries to battle a severe illness, which almost caused her to lose her left arm.

She faces at least one further surgery, while complications from earlier procedures have left her requiring the use of supplemental oxygen in day-to-day life in addition to ongoing medical care and treatment.

Dygert launched the fundraising campaign on GoFundMe for Hammer-Kroening on Thursday, with the goal set at $55,000 at the time of writing. Currently, over $34,000 has been raised.

Dygert described 42-year-old Hammer-Kroening as a "big sister, steady, protective, and always looking out for me" after the pair grew close in the build-up to the 2016 Olympics. Since retiring from racing in 2017, Hammer-Kroening has worked as associate director, high performance for the USA Paralympics cycling team.

"I’m writing this on behalf of my best friend, Sarah Hammer-Kroening, someone who would never ask for help like this herself, even when she truly needs it," wrote Dygert in the post to GoFundMe.

"Sarah is strong, independent, deeply proud, and a devoted mother. She is the kind of person who pushes through pain quietly, shows up for others without hesitation, and carries more than her share without ever asking for anything in return.

"Unfortunately, this past year has brought medical challenges that strength and determination alone cannot solve."

Dygert noted that Hammer-Kroening's insurance claims have been denied, meaning she may have to pay for her surgeries and medical care out of her own pocket if appeals against the decision fail.

"Managing existing medical bills while preparing for potential future costs has created an enormous financial strain," Dygert wrote.

"She would never ask for financial support herself, which is why I am doing it for her. This is not about charity. It is about community, compassion, and stepping in when someone who has always carried herself with quiet strength needs support.

"Funds raised will go directly toward medical bills and surgical expenses incurred in 2025, anticipated medical and surgical costs in 2026, prescriptions, treatments, and ongoing care, travel and related costs for specialised medical appointments, and therapy or rehabilitation as part of recovery.

"Any support helps. And if you are not in a position to donate, simply sharing this page means more than you know."