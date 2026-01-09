Chloé Dygert launches fundraising campaign to help US track great Sarah Hammer-Kroening with medical bills after seven surgeries

News
By published

'This is not about charity. It is about community, compassion, and stepping in when someone who has always carried herself with quiet strength needs support'

Cycling: 31st Rio 2016 Olympics / Track Cycling: Women&#039;s Omnium Points Race 6\6Podium / Sarah HAMMER (USA) Silver Medal Celebration / Rio Olympic Velodrome / Summer Olympic Games / © Tim De Waele
Sarah Hammer-Kroening is one of the USA's most decorated track cyclists (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chloé Dygert has launched a fundraising campaign to help former track cycling teammate Sarah Hammer-Kroening after the 42-year-old suffered a series of "medical challenges" over the past year, which have left her with significant medical bills.

Hammer-Kroening is one of US cycling's most decorated athletes, having won four silver medals in the Team Pursuit and Omnium at the 2012 and 2016 Games and won 12 track world titles between 2006 and 2016.

"I’m writing this on behalf of my best friend, Sarah Hammer-Kroening, someone who would never ask for help like this herself, even when she truly needs it," wrote Dygert in the post to GoFundMe.

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.