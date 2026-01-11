British Cyclo-cross National Championships: Anna Flynn conquers wet, windy conditions to take elite women's title

Anna Flynn riding the course in South Shields

Anna Flynn (Spectra Racing) soloed to a commanding victory in the elite women's race at the British Cyclo-cross National Championships, mastering the unpleasant conditions in South Shields to lead for most of the race.

Defending champion Xan Crees (OGT p/b USE) claimed silver after a battle for the runner-up spot, with Grace Inglis (Team HUP) taking bronze.

The under-23 title went to Elena Day (Spectra Racing), marking a good day for the British squad.

It was wet and windy in South Shields on the northeastern coast on Sunday, meaning that although the course wasn't too technical, it was a challenging day out in the women's race at the British Cyclo-cross National Championships.

Flynn led the race from early on, initially with Zoe Roche and then on her own, and despite a spirited chase – particularly from Crees – she held on to take the victory, her first elite title.

Results

