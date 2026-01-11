British Cyclo-cross National Championships: Anna Flynn conquers wet, windy conditions to take elite women's title
Scottish rider succeeds Xan Crees as British champion
Anna Flynn (Spectra Racing) soloed to a commanding victory in the elite women's race at the British Cyclo-cross National Championships, mastering the unpleasant conditions in South Shields to lead for most of the race.
Defending champion Xan Crees (OGT p/b USE) claimed silver after a battle for the runner-up spot, with Grace Inglis (Team HUP) taking bronze.
The under-23 title went to Elena Day (Spectra Racing), marking a good day for the British squad.
It was wet and windy in South Shields on the northeastern coast on Sunday, meaning that although the course wasn't too technical, it was a challenging day out in the women's race at the British Cyclo-cross National Championships.
Flynn led the race from early on, initially with Zoe Roche and then on her own, and despite a spirited chase – particularly from Crees – she held on to take the victory, her first elite title.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.