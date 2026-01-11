British Cyclo-cross National Championships: Anna Flynn conquers wet, windy conditions to take elite women's title

Scottish rider succeeds Xan Crees as British champion

Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com SWpix.com - 11/01/2026 - Cycling - 2026 Lloyds National Cyclo-Cross Championships - Gypsies Green, South Shields, England - Elite Female - Xan Crees (OGT p/b USE)
Anna Flynn riding the course in South Shields (Image credit: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)
Anna Flynn (Spectra Racing) soloed to a commanding victory in the elite women's race at the British Cyclo-cross National Championships, mastering the unpleasant conditions in South Shields to lead for most of the race.

Defending champion Xan Crees (OGT p/b USE) claimed silver after a battle for the runner-up spot, with Grace Inglis (Team HUP) taking bronze.

Flynn led the race from early on, initially with Zoe Roche and then on her own, and despite a spirited chase – particularly from Crees – she held on to take the victory, her first elite title.

