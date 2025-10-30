'Paperwork issues' holding up Jayco AlUla and Liv AlUla Jayco UCI registrations for 2026 ironed out

Team confirms all documents have been submitted for men's and women's WorldTour teams

NANNING, CHINA - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Jasha Sutterlin of Germany, Max Walscheid of Germany, overall final race winner Paul Double of Great Britain - Red Leader Jersey, Alan Hatherly of South Africa and Team Jayco AlUla react after the 6th Gree-Tour Of Guangxi 2025, Stage 6 a 134.3km stage from Nanning to Nanning / #UCIWT / on October 19, 2025 in Nanning, China. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Jayco riders celebrate with Tour of Guangxi winner Paul Double (Image credit: Getty Images)

A 'paperwork issue' that held up the WorldTour licence application for the men's Jayco AlUla and Women's WorldTour application for Liv AlUla Jayco has been resolved, the Australian team announced on Thursday.

"We are pleased to confirm that the paperwork issues have been resolved and the relevant documents have been submitted to the UCI. We look forward to a prosperous 2026 season," the team said in a statement to Cyclingnews.

