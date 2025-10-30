'Paperwork issues' holding up Jayco AlUla and Liv AlUla Jayco UCI registrations for 2026 ironed out

A 'paperwork issue' that held up the WorldTour licence application for the men's Jayco AlUla and Women's WorldTour application for Liv AlUla Jayco has been resolved, the Australian team announced on Thursday.

"We are pleased to confirm that the paperwork issues have been resolved and the relevant documents have been submitted to the UCI. We look forward to a prosperous 2026 season," the team said in a statement to Cyclingnews.

The UCI's initial deadline for submission of a full package of documents supporting applications for WorldTour and ProTeam licences, including bank guarantees, passed on October 15.

When the UCI's list of teams meeting the requirements for submission came out on October 20, the two squads which have been operating since 2012 were notable absences. Escape Collective reported that the missing elements were the bank guarantees.

The UCI has a host of requirements for WorldTour and ProTeam licences with ethical, financial, and administrative criteria for both, and organisational and sporting criteria for the WorldTour.

The sporting criteria closed on October 19 after the final day of racing on the 2025 calendar, and the UCI tallies up the team ranking points for the 2023-2025 seasons (for men) and 2024-2025 seasons (for women). Only the top 18 men's teams and top 15 women's teams are eligible for the WorldTour.

The men's Jayco AlUla squad was ranked 16th on the team rankings in 2025 with seven WorldTour wins among their 19 victories for the season. The women's Liv AlUla Jayco WorldTeam was ranked eighth, with five victories, three of them at WorldTour level.

The applications include sponsor contracts, team budgets, signed rider contracts and other administrative paperwork.

Teams must also show that they have a minimum of 25% of the total annual salaries for riders and staff plus 15,000 CHF in a bank guarantee. Once the applications are finalised, the UCI and an external auditor review the files before passing the findings onto the UCI Licence Commission.

The process is finalised when the UCI publishes the list of approved registrations on December 10, but teams are often given additional time to submit additional documents if there are any outstanding.