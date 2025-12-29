Cyclo-cross breakout star Amandine Fouquenet signs for Pauwels Sauzen after late battle for contract

Victim of Arkéa-B&B Hotels collapse finally has a team for 2026 after breakthrough campaign, and Pauwels Sauzen have another star as Iserbyt's woes continue

GAVERE, BELGIUM - DECEMBER 26: Amandine Fouquenet of France and Team Arkea - B and B Hotels Woman competes during the 4th UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Gavere 2025 - Women&amp;apos;s Elite on December 26, 2025 in Gavere, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Fouquenet has been searching for a new contract all season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rising French cyclo-cross star Amandine Fouquenet will ride for Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw in 2026 after a late battle for a contract, moving to one of the sport's top teams after an impressive season so far.

Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw team manager Jurgen Mettepenningen confirmed the news to Sporza over the weekend in Dendermonde, where Fouquenet finished third.

Victim of the collapse of the Arkéa-B&B Hotels team, Fouquenet was simultaneously having a breakthrough season and fighting to find a home for 2026 over the festive period of racing, after announcing in October that she didn't have a contract lined up.

Clearly her efforts and successes have not gone unnoticed, though, and after a lengthy wait, she has a home at Pauwels Sauzen in 2026. She'll swap jerseys after the New Year – possibly debuting for the Belgian team at the GP Sven Nys on January 1 – and will ride alongside the likes of Michael Vanthourenout, Eli Iserbyt and Leonie Bentveld.

