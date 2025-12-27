‘Hope this strengthens the teams' confidence in choosing me’ - Amandine Fouquenet after Superprestige win and World Cup podiums

Amandine Fouquenet on her way to victory at Superprestige Heusden-Zolder

Two-time French Cyclo-cross Champion Amandine Fouquenet continued to impress at Friday’s UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Gavere, where she claimed second place, her third World Cup podium.

After a strong start to the season with seven top 10 finishes and a win at a Coupe de France cyclo-cross in Quelneuc, the 24-year-old rider turned heads, claiming two podiums at back-to-back World Cups: second in Flamanville, followed by third place at Namur.

She then went one better, putting in a scorching solo attack on the second-to-last lap to win Superprestige Heusden-Zolder, taking the biggest win of her career at the second event of the Kerstperiode.

Three days later in Gavere, Fouquenet put in a hard early pace, and although she was no match for the unstoppable Lucinda Brand (Baloise Glowi Lions), who claimed her 10th victory in a row, she was able to hold off a charging Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Premier Tech) to take second place.

“I'm really very happy; the pressure has eased a bit after my victory [at Heusden-Zolder]. I wouldn't say that everything from now on is just a bonus, because I want to give my best until the end of the season, but I'm already very happy with this season,” Fouquenet said after her runner-up finish on Friday.

She described her battle with Pieterse “really tough.”

“In the physical sections of the course, I'd say I was a little better than her, so I took advantage of that to try and make a difference, because I knew that in the technical sections, she was better and would catch up quite quickly. It was a great battle.”

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In all her post-race interviews, Fouquenet has been very clear that she is still on the hunt for a team for 2026 following the collapse of the Arkéa-B&B Hotels team, where she spent four years.

At the start of the cyclo-cross season in October, Fouquenet posted on Instagram that “The future remains uncertain... But I remain hopeful that cyclocross will open up a great opportunity for me in 2026.”

After Gavere, she said that she hoped her results would entice teams to sign her.

“The fact that I'm getting concrete results – I didn't just get a podium finish in Flamanville, now it’s Namur, and I won this week, and then finished second again. I certainly hope this strengthens the teams' confidence in choosing me.”

“I still have nothing,” she replied when asked if she had signed with a team.

Fouquenet is on the start list for the eighth round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Dendermonde on Sunday.