'I'll give it a shot' - trailblazing Monaco pro Victor Langellotti ready to challenge for Vuelta a España first summit finish on stage 2

By published

Ineos Grenadiers racer was a recent surprise winner on a similar finale in Tour de Pologne

BUKOWINA TATRZANSKA, POLAND - AUGUST 09: Victor Langellotti of Monaco and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 82nd Tour de Pologne 2025, Stage 6 a 147.5km stage from Bukowina Resort to Bukowina Tatrzanska 943m / #UCIWT / on August 09, 2025 in Bukowina Tatrzanska, Poland. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Victor Langellotti (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's over 1,000 kilometres as the crow flies from the 2025 Tour de Pologne's final climb to Bukowina Tatranzska to the Vuelta a España's first summit finish at Limone Piemonte - but after outperforming far better known racers in the Polish ascent two weeks ago, Monaco's Victor Langellotti is poised and ready to do the same in the much bigger arena of the Vuelta.

In Poland, Langellotti, 30, was anything but a familiar face to many fans when he outgunned no less a rider than Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) to take both the stage and the lead at Bukowina. The rider from Monaco had only signed for Ineos in 2025 - before that he raced with the comparatively low-profile Spanish ProTeam Burgos-BH for his entire career.

"It’s an honour to host a Grand Tour start, but first of all here we are in Turin, first of all it's the Vuelta 2025 and then we'll see," he concluded. "But obviously, I'm very pleased that will be happening, too!"

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our 2025 Vuelta a España coverage. Our team of journalists are on the ground from the Italian Gran Partida through to Madrid, bringing you breaking news, analysis, and more, from every stage of the Grand Tour as it happens. Find out more.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.