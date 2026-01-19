'They're just normal guys' – Finn Fisher-Black gives unique insight into cycling superstars Evenepoel and Pogačar and the effect they can have on a whole team

Finn Fisher-Black is one of several antipodean riders getting their season started at the Tour Down Under this week, and after finishing third overall last year and thriving in the early season, the Kiwi would probably take a carbon copy of his races up until March in 2026 if you offered it to him.

Having left UAE Team Emirates-XRG to another of cycling's big-money projects, Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, the then 23-year-old was in search of new opportunities after not quite reaching his full potential among the Emirati team's conveyor belt of superstars as he'd hoped.

Third overall Down Under was followed by a national time trial title in New Zealand and backed up by a sixth-place GC finish at the UAE. But from thereon out, despite returning to Grand Tour racing at La Vuelta, performances were largely stop-start due to various bouts of illness.

With the arrival of Remco Evenepoel to the German team, Fisher-Black has his sights set on trying to make it into Red Bull's Tour de France team, but he knows it's going to take much more than he showed last season – and that starts with another on Tuesday's first stage in Adelaide, and carrying on consistently all the way to July.

"The main focus is to begin the year with Down Under, UAE and national championships again. It suited me really well in the past, and I kind of have an itch I want to scratch after last year," Fisher-Black told Cyclingnews at Red Bull's December media day.

After that, he'll take aim at Milan-San Remo as a new challenge, inspired by the way his former teammate Tadej Pogačar has changed the way that Monument is ridden, with Itzulia Basque Country and racing the Ardennes alongside Evenepoel to follow.

"Now that we have Remco, and that's something I'm looking forward to as well, building a relationship with him and racing with him as much as I can. I have my own goals in the season, but I also really like helping a big leader like that, as I have with Tadej in the past.

"We'll start to work together already in the UAE also, and then hopefully going forward, the Grand Tours. We're not so sure yet, but to be a part of the Tour de France team would be the goal for me that I'm aiming for.

"But with selection, as always, you never know until the last minute. So after this first block with Down Under and UAE, the big goal would be to make the team for the Tour."

Fisher-Black was on track back for good form in December following an earlier end to his season after the Vuelta – the two seasons prior, he'd raced all the way into October – so he'll be anticipating a similarly punchy start in South Australia.

"I've had a good offseason, with time to rest and reset, which is something I didn't have in the previous years," added Fisher-Black.

"Last year, I felt I really hit the ground running, and we had some great results in the first couple of months. But as soon as I got back to Europe, I started to run into a few problems here and there. Basically, after the UAE, I had a long year in terms of staying on top of health and trying to fix one thing, and then another thing going wrong, which ended up being the theme of the season.

"But we learned a lot about me and some things we could change for next year. So hopefully we start in the same way again, maybe a little bit better, and then carry it through the whole year – that would be the idea."

Finn Fisher-Black in Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's 2026 kit (Image credit: Maximilian Fries / Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe)

Experience with Evenepoel and Pogačar

Fisher-Black is one of the very few riders to have been a teammate of both Pogačar and Evenepoel, the two reigning world champions on the road and two modern greats of the peloton. However, amid all the fame and fervour that their reputations bring, when asked to dip into his unique insight, the first thing the Kiwi highlights is their normality.

"It'll be interesting just to be with Remco at the races, because I've only been around him in pretty relaxed situations. But I would say, it's the same with Tadej – you realise when you're spending time with them, that they're just normal guys," he said.

"Actually, the impressive thing is how much attention and how much pressure they have, and they're just so able to relax and have a normal conversation with you, where you almost don't feel that there's such a bigger rider. I think that's, that's a real quality they have, and makes them really easy to be around."

Aside from his own aspirations to be part of the Belgian's core group of helpers, in the UAE, the Ardennes and at a Grand Tour, Fisher-Black sees a potential for Evenepoel to lead by example and bring everyone at Red Bull with him, as has largely happened at UAE for Pogačar.

Back in December, just a few days into the Remco Evenepoel era at Red Bull, the Kiwi could already feel the effect of the landmark signing's arrival.

"Everyone was pretty excited for his arrival, and we're all here for the same reason: for this team to get to the top, and we all know he's a big asset in that. I think he's also excited for the leadership," said Fisher-Black.

"I know from UAE too with Tadej, it's always good to have this leader that really, not only is vocal in leadership, but sets an example, and then if you've got a guy like that who can win these massive races and in this style, it's something that I know I'll look to myself and think maybe I can do that also.

"It sets a standard for the teammates around, and that's something very excited to see in the team, and how that grows. I'm a big believer in how the winning around you can bring the whole team up. I think him leading by example and showing that we can win these races as a team could really have an effect on everyone.

"As the ball starts to roll, you'll start to see maybe in some smaller races, the guys you don't hear about as much winning as well, because they're in this winning environment. And that can become really valuable for a team like this."

UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: Getty Images)

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, despite their growing budget thanks to the energy drinks giant's arrival, have not yet shown their full capacity in terms of sporting performance, so aside from wanting to win the biggest races with Evenepoel, owner Ralph Denk will be hoping for team-wide improvements.

New Chief of Sports Zak Dempster is the man tasked with getting the cogs to turn in Red Bull's machine, and he's hoping the likes of Fisher-Black will recognise the internal competition for spots at the biggest races.

On the same media day in December, Dempster said, "All boats rise in a high tide; if we've only got eight guys ready for the tour, then it's going to be an issue," so it won't just be about being one of the strongest – a trusted bond with Evenepoel could well earn you a place.

With that in mind, it's no surprise that Fisher-Black was already thinking about team time trials eight months before the one in Barcelona on the opening stage of the Tour comes into focus, reiterating where his goals stand for 2026.

"I think relationships and how you connect with leaders and also your teammates is massive, and can really show over three weeks, specifically in the Tour de France," said the New Zealander.

"The team time trial is going to be a big focus for every team, as it should be, and that's one thing I already have my eye on. think I can be good there, and really help Remco gain as much time as we can."

There's a long way to go for Fisher-Black to try and make himself a must-select for the Tour, but another podium Down Under, more national titles in New Zealand, and a successful first race with Evenepoel in the UAE could secure him a maiden ticket to cycling's biggest race – don't expect him to leave any stone unturned in his pursuit.