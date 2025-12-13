Tadej Pogačar eyes Paris-Roubaix victory and historic fifth Tour de France title as focal points of confirmed 2026 racing programme

Tadej Pogačar has confirmed that he is chasing a victory at Paris-Roubaix and a historic fifth Tour de France title as the focal points of his racing programme with UAE Team Emirates-XRG in 2026.

The reigning World Champion outlined his spring schedule that includes targeted Monuments: Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix - a race he finished second at this year - and Liège-Bastogne-Liège before turning his attention to stage races that will lead up to his next yellow-jersey bid at the Tour de Romandie and Tour de Suisse.

Asked if he had to choose between winning Paris-Roubaix for the first time or a fifth Tour de France, Pogačar said he would rather have a victory at the Hell of the North.

"I think I would choose Roubaix because I already won the Tour four times, and if you win four or five, it is not ... I think, it's a bigger difference between zero and one than four and five," Pogačar said.

Pogačar confirmed his racing schedule to select members of the media, including Cyclingnews, assembled at a team training camp press conference held at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel in Benidorm, Alicante, Spain, on Saturday.

Pogačar currently has four Tour de France titles, the same number as Chris Froome, but should he secure a fifth victory at the Tour de France, he would tie that record already held by four other champions, and add his name to the Tour's history books alongside Miguel Induráin, Bernard Hinault, Eddy Merckx, and Jacques Anquetil.

Pogačar confirmed his racing programme to start at Strade Bianche before going on to race at Milan-San Remo, Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Tour de Romandie, and Tour de Suisse, all ahead of his main summer focus on the Tour de France.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's media day had already produced one major surprise earlier in the morning with one of Pogačar's key lieutenants, João Almeida , announcing that he would be missing out on the Tour de France in 2026, opting to focus on the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España instead. The decision means that Pogačar will race without one of the team's best climbers by his side as he bids for a record-equalling fifth yellow-jersey title.

Pogačar had another outstanding season this year, securing 20 victories, including his fourth title at the Tour de France, a second victory at Tour of Flanders, a third victory at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the overall title at Critérium du Dauphiné, a second consecutive road race title at the World Championship, the road race title at the European Championships, and a historic record-tying fifth victory at Il Lombardia.

But perhaps one of the most impressive results of his spring campaign was the second place in his debut at Paris-Roubaix behind three-time winner Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

More to follow...