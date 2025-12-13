João Almeida skips Tour de France in favour of Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España in 2026

News
By published

Tadej Pogačar to attempt fifth Tour title without Portuguese rider in support

VALLADOLID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 11: Joao Almeida of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates - XRG competes during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 18 a 12.2km individual time trial stage from Valladolid to Valladolid / Stage shortened for safety reasons / #UCIWT / on September 11, 2025 in Valladolid, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Almeida on his way to second at the 2025 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's media day has already produced one major surprise with one of Tadej Pogačar's key lieutenants, João Almeida, announcing that he would be missing out on the Tour de France in 2026.

The decision means that Pogačar will race without one of the team's best climbers by his side as he bids for a record-equalling fifth Tour de France title.

The Portuguese rider had a breakthrough year in 2025, claiming victories in multiple week-long stage races at the Tour de Suisse, Tour de Romandie and Itzulia Basque Country, as well as finishing second in the Vuelta a España.

Part of UAE Team Emirates-XRG since 2022, Almeida was a key part of the support group surrounding Pogačar at the Tour in previous editions, although he crashed out of the 2025 race on stage 9 having ridden strongly in the opening week. However, next year, barring major surprises, Almeida will not be there in July.

Later today, Pogačar and other UAE Team Emirates-XRG riders will also reveal their 2026 race programmes.

TOPICS
Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.