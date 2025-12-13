João Almeida skips Tour de France in favour of Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España in 2026

Almeida on his way to second at the 2025 Vuelta a España

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's media day has already produced one major surprise with one of Tadej Pogačar's key lieutenants, João Almeida, announcing that he would be missing out on the Tour de France in 2026.

The decision means that Pogačar will race without one of the team's best climbers by his side as he bids for a record-equalling fifth Tour de France title.

The Portuguese rider had a breakthrough year in 2025, claiming victories in multiple week-long stage races at the Tour de Suisse, Tour de Romandie and Itzulia Basque Country, as well as finishing second in the Vuelta a España.

He already had a strong track record in the Giro d'Italia, where he led the race for two weeks in 2020 in his first major Grand Tour success, as well as finishing third overall there in 2023.

"I like all the races and trying to find the good races, I found this programme I really like and I can't wait to be back at the Giro," Almeida said.

Part of UAE Team Emirates-XRG since 2022, Almeida was a key part of the support group surrounding Pogačar at the Tour in previous editions, although he crashed out of the 2025 race on stage 9 having ridden strongly in the opening week. However, next year, barring major surprises, Almeida will not be there in July.

"I don't feel like Tadej really needs me to win a Grand Tour. It's better to maximise our results and victories if we split. It's a smarter decision to do it this way."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Almeida, 27, said that he would like to try to go for a Grand Tour. "I feel like I can do it, if everything goes well. There are stronger guys than me, but the strongest guy doesn't always win."

Asked if it would be difficult not to do the Tour de France, Almeida - who finished fourth there in 2024 - said "not really. I'm looking forward to Giro again, and it'll be nice to change the programme sometimes. And the Vuelta would be a main goal for me too."

Following Almeida's announcement, Isaac del Toro revealed that he will not join the Portuguese in returning to the Giro d'Italia. Instead, the Mexican national champion will race the Tour de France as a support rider.

Later today, Pogačar and other UAE Team Emirates-XRG riders will also reveal their 2026 race programmes.