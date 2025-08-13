Jayco AlUla sign Italian national champion Filippo Conca from club team with immediate effect

Jayco AlUla have announced the immediate signing of Italian national champion Filippo Conca, who will step up from the amateur Swatt Club team to the WorldTour thanks to a transfer agreement.

Conca will make his debut in his new Jayco AlUla Italian champion's jersey at the one-day Circuit Franco-Belge race on August 15. His contract runs until the end of 2027.

26-year-old Conca made headlines in late June when he beat the best Italian professional riders to take the Italian national title. His surprise win sparked huge debate about the quality of professional cycling in Italy but proved that some riders deserve a second chance.

Conca had raced for Lotto Soudal and then Q36.5 between 2021 and 2024 and joined the Swatt Club to try to save his career after a series of injuries and setbacks.

He had planned to race gravel events in 2025 but then focused on the Italian title with support from the coaches, volunteer staff and club members at the Swatt Club, which focuses on performance and innovation to find an advantage.

“I’m really happy to join Team Jayco AlUla, I chose this team because I’m confident that I’ll find the ideal environment to work hard," Conca said.

"Before making my decision, I consulted my colleagues and the staff, and they all told me that at Jayco AlUla, I would find a family that can support me personally and on a sporting level.

The Swatt Club uses Giant and Cadex equipment like Jayco AlUla, creating a connection between the two teams.

"Another thing that is important to me is that I’ll continue to use the same equipment as I have been using this year – Giant and Cadex. I’ve had a great experience with both and so I’m happy to be able to continue with the same bike and wheels.

My dream is to race in the Giro d’Italia, and to do so wearing the Italian national jersey. I think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I want to thank Team Jayco AlUla for the trust they’ve placed in me; I’m sure it will be repaid.”