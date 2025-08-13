Jayco AlUla sign Italian national champion Filippo Conca from club team with immediate effect

Conca stunned Italian cycling by winning the professional title while riding for the Swatt Club amateur team

Filippo Conca signed with Jayco AlUla on August 13, 2025
Filippo Conca in his new Jayco AlUla Italian national champion's jersey (Image credit: Jayco AlUla)

Jayco AlUla have announced the immediate signing of Italian national champion Filippo Conca, who will step up from the amateur Swatt Club team to the WorldTour thanks to a transfer agreement.

Conca will make his debut in his new Jayco AlUla Italian champion's jersey at the one-day Circuit Franco-Belge race on August 15. His contract runs until the end of 2027.

“I’m really happy to join Team Jayco AlUla, I chose this team because I’m confident that I’ll find the ideal environment to work hard," Conca said.

"Another thing that is important to me is that I’ll continue to use the same equipment as I have been using this year – Giant and Cadex. I’ve had a great experience with both and so I’m happy to be able to continue with the same bike and wheels.

My dream is to race in the Giro d’Italia, and to do so wearing the Italian national jersey. I think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I want to thank Team Jayco AlUla for the trust they’ve placed in me; I’m sure it will be repaid.”

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

