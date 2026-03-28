'You feel a bit of urgency' – Tadej Pogačar regains key Classics domestique as Mikkel Bjerg returns from injury at E3 Saxo Classic

News
By published

Dane had been out for eight weeks after Tour Down Under crash amid several injury woes at UAE Team Emirates-XRG

Mikkel Bjerg signs on at a race early in 2026
Mikkel Bjerg signs on at a race early in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amidst a season start that has seen several important UAE Team Emirates-XRG riders sidelined by injury, Tadej Pogačar regained an important domestique ahead of the Tour of Flanders as Mikkel Bjerg made his return to racing on Friday.

Bjerg crashed back at the Tour Down Under, suffering fractures in his hand and acromioclavicular joint. He returned to riding relatively soon, but missed all of the early-season European racing, only returning for the E3 Saxo Classic, where he started what will be a short build up to next weekend's Tour of Flanders.

With several other important UAE riders out – Jay Vine and Jhonatan Narváez also crashed in Australia, whilst Tim Wellens fell heavily at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad – the team has felt the squeeze this spring, dropping races from their programme and moving a rider up from their development team.

Article continues below

It hasn't stopped Pogačar from winning, as he took titles at both Strade Bianche and Milan-San Remo, but it certainly added expectation onto the returns of riders like Bjerg.

Even without riders like Wellens, Bjerg and Narváez, the team have rallied to keep on winning – even if cracking 100 this year now feels out of reach – and the Dane praised his colleagues' efforts whilst he was out of action.

His team and teammates will be hoping that top level, or something close to it, may come as soon as next Sunday. Bjerg was part of the line-up for both of Tadej Pogačar's previous Tour of Flanders victories, finishing 15th himself on one occasion, and he would certainly be a useful rider to have deep into the race next week.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.