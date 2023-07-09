Swenson and Villafañe win Crusher in the Tushar with record times
Pair stretch out Life Time Grand Prix advantage at top of leaderboard with victory in third event of series
Keegan Swenson and Sofía Gómez Villafañe took out the men's and women's categories of Crusher in the Tushar, both finishing in record times and stretching out their already strong leading positions in the Life Time Grand Prix series.
They both shed their rivals early in the Utah race with a high altitude finish at Eagle Point, over 10,000 feet (3,000m). Swenson initially took off with Peter Stetina but when Stetina dropped a chain the 2023 Unbound winner quickly settled in for a long solo effort for the biggest part of the climb heavy 69 mile race (111km).
"Always fun throwing down in the Tushars!," said Swenson in an Instagram post. "Happy to defend the title today but even more stoked to go sub 4 hours on this beast of a course."
Swenson finished in 3:56:42, more than five-and-a-half minutes faster than his winning time of last year while the next rider across the line in was the chasing Stetina, nearly four minutes back. Matthew Beers took third a little over two minutes later.
Villafañe also delivered a record – knocking more than six minutes off the 2022 winning time of Haley Smith – when she crossed the line in 4:49:43 with an advantage of more than two minutes to Lauren De Crescenzo in second while Flavia Oliveira Parks came third less than a minute back. The 2022 winner, Smith, came over the line in fourth.
Crusher in the Tushar was the third round of the Life Time Grand Prix, where 70 top cyclists compete for a $250,000 prize purse. The first round of the seven-race series was the Fuego XL 100K cross-country MTB race and the second the 200 mile Unbound. Sofia Gomez Villafañe was already at the top of the leader board before Crusher in the Tushar, having come first at Fuego and second in Unbound behind Carolin Schiff, who is not part of the series.
After the wins in Utah, on the course which took on the same brutal climb from two directions, Villafañe now has 105 points in the series, with her closest rivals being Sarah Sturm – who finished sixth at Crusher in the Tushar – and Smith who are both on 96 points.
In the men's category Swenson also has taken the top points available after winning all three of the races in the series so far. He sits on 105 points with Russell Finsterwald in second on 92 after he finished eleventh at Eagle Point. Lachlan Morton is third in the series on 88 points after coming fourth at Crusher in the Tushar.
The fourth race is the Leadville Trail 100 MTB on August 12, then it is the Chequamegon MTB Festival on September 16, The Rad Dirt Fest on September 30 leading into a Big Sugar Gravel finale on October 21.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Keegan Swenson
|3:56:42
|2
|Peter Stetina
|4:02:36
|3
|Matthew Beers
|4:04:53
|4
|Lachlan Morton
|4:07:41
|5
|Cole Paton
|4:07:51
|6
|Nathan Spratt
|4:08:02
|7
|Bradyn Lange
|4:08:22
|8
|Freddy Ovett
|4:08:30
|9
|Alexey Vermeulen
|4:09:31
|10
|Alex Wild
|4:11:35
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Sofía Gómez Villafañe
|4:49:43
|2
|Lauren De Crescenzo
|4:52:26
|3
|Flavia Oliveira Parks
|4:53:12
|4
|Haley Smith
|4:58:34
|5
|Paige Onweller
|5:01:03
|6
|Sarah Sturm
|5:01:33
|7
|Ruth Winder
|5:03:48
|8
|Alexis Skarda
|5:04:55
|9
|Sarah Lange
|5:06:41
|10
|Emily Newsom
|5:09:14
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Swenson and Villafañe win Crusher in the Tushar with record timesPair stretch out Life Time Grand Prix advantage at top of leaderboard with victory in third event of series
-
'Cav will be shell-shocked' - Ellingworth on Cavendish's Tour de France crash'It's tragic for him and tragic for the whole sport' says British coach and team manager
-
Tour de France shocked and saddened after Cavendish crashes out'I won’t lie, I cried' says former lead-out man Mark Renshaw
-
Cras blames spectator for Tour de France crash which saw Simon Yates, Mikel Landa lose timeTotalEnergies rider forced out of the race late on stage 8 to Limoges as GC hopefuls shed 47 seconds